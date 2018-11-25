With a history of attracting expatriate talent, the new visa rules will lift the UAE’s profile as a major talent hub. Experience of many developed countries suggests that boosting immigration has helped innovation and productivity. Immigration’s effects on growth in Sweden are estimated to have been higher than many other OECD countries during the period 1986–2006, due to high education levels among immigrants. Many empirical studies on the effects of immigration on innovation have shown that an increase in the overall level of ethnic or cultural diversity helped (skilled) immigrants contribute positively. Even emerging market economies are tweaking their policies to attract talent and investments. China rolled out two new long-term visa schemes to encourage foreigners to live in the country in a bid to strengthen its economic development. China’s Ministry of Public Security began offering longer-term visas for foreigners of ethnic Chinese descent that would allow them to stay in the country for up to five years.