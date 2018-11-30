India and Pakistan have agreed to build the Kartarpur Corridor. Finally, the long-standing wish of devotees in India for a visa-free access across the border to visit one of the most revered sites for Sikhs, the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur in Pakistan, will be possible. This is no small achievement in the present state of India-Pakistan relations that have steadily deteriorated over the last year as India holds Pakistan responsible for incessant ceasefire violations and deaths of its soldiers in cross-border violence in the state of Jammu and Kashmir, which Pakistan denies. Should we hope that this move can be more than a characteristic concession to humanitarian imperatives the two countries have periodically displayed? The answer, unfortunately, is not clear cut.