This must be done for the country to be spared from more violence

Dozens of Iraqi Shiite militia supporters outside the US embassy compound in Baghdad, Iraq, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. An angry mob smashed a door and stormed inside the compound following deadly US military airstrikes against the Kataeb Hezbollah militia in Iraq and Syria Image Credit: AP

Even though Tehran and Washington appear to be de-escalating tensions after a series of tit-for-tat attacks, the focus now shifts to Iraq, which has, unfortunately, become a battleground for the two heavyweight powers to hit out at each other.

While tensions seemingly just surfaced this past week with the US killing of Iran Revolutionary Guards Commander Qasim Soleimani and Iran’s subsequent attack on US bases, similar attacks have been frequently occurring over the past few months. Iraqi militias, backed by Iran, including the powerful Hashed Al Shaabi militia, have routinely attacked American targets in Iran, and in turn, the United States has been striking back at their bases.

US officials issued various stern warnings that Iran was testing America’s patience with their attacks, but Iran largely brushed the warnings aside. However, when the same militias stormed the US embassy in Baghdad last week, shouting ‘Down, Down, USA’, US President Donald Trump decided enough was enough.

He took the decision to take out Soleimani, sending an important message to Iran that its regional meddling has consequences. After Soleimani’s killing, the Iraqi parliament, packed with pro-Iranian MPs, passed a resolution demanding the US pull its troops from the country.

The extent of Iran’s grip on Iraq has been well-documented, with its funding of political parties and arming of militias, but the Iraqi people for three months have realised that this unchecked power has dragged their country into the abyss. They have attacked Iranian embassies and consulates and demanded Iran end its meddling. It is time for Iraq to truly clean house, disband these out-of-control militias and work towards electing an independent legislature free from foreign influence. - Gulf News

This one-sided resolution conveniently ignored the elephant in the room, that is Iran’s proxies are allowed to operate freely without debate or discussion. Iraq has forgotten that it is a sovereign state and calls to end foreign meddling and influence should not stop at the US but should be extended to Iran’s hugely destabilising role.

The extent of Iran’s grip on Iraq has been well-documented, with its funding of political parties and arming of militias, but the Iraqi people for three months have realised that this unchecked power has dragged their country into the abyss.

They have attacked Iranian embassies and consulates and demanded Iran end its meddling. It is time for Iraq to truly clean house, disband these out-of-control militias and work towards electing an independent legislature free from foreign influence.

For too long, Iraqis have not had a real say in what goes on in their own country. When Iraqis don’t have sovereignty over their own political decisions, proxy groups backed by Iran will unfortunately have a disproportionate sway. It seems some groupings may step up their militia warfare in the country.

Now, more than ever, it is time for Iraq’s decision makers to clip these militias’ powers.