Since India’s February 26 predawn strike on Balakot, Pakistan, in retaliation for the February 14 Pulwama terror attack in Indian-administered Kashmir, there have been looming concerns over the consequences of escalation. And any way you look at it, India and Pakistan do not stand to benefit in any way by prolonging this stand-off. India’s Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj spoke of India’s concerns over terrorism at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) conference that concluded in Abu Dhabi yesterday. But she also spoke of the strength of values and their role in achieving resolutions.