This is a significant amount of time being spent in a domain which, though it offers immense benefits, also has a vast dark underbelly. Along with information, impetuses for positive imagination and creativity, the online world also leads to exploitation, bullying, suicide, indoctrination, violence and predatory tragedies. What keeps cyber wolves at bay is awareness and restraint and in the context of children, it is the inviolate responsibility of parents to teach, supervise and empower their wards to stay aware of the dangers of unchecked online engagement. Wherever required, they must also be willing to undertake online voyages along with their children. This partnership ensures many pay-offs: Children learn of the risks involved in impulsive solo web explorations, build a bond of trust and understanding with parents, which in turn nurtures in them the restraint to avoid online adventures in a world without borders and no red flags about what lies ahead.