From its very earliest days, Dubai has always looked to the future, whether that be from its very beginnings as a trading post and the opportunities it might create, or as a vibrant global city, which embraces new technologies and the promise of what might be.

Now, with the inauguration of the Museum of the Future on Monday — what has been rightly called the “most beautiful building on Earth”, there is now a physical and architectural manifestation of how the city and its people, this emirate and the rest of the UAE, resolutely look to the future with confidence.

As His Highness Sheikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai noted when it comes to that future, Dubai is “imagining it, designing it, and executing it”.

Museum of the Future has come up in collaboration with public and private partners from around the world. Designed to foster a spirit of collaborative innovation among the region’s leading scientists, it seeks to inspire out-of-the-box solutions and kindle a new era of scientific discovery.

Exploring and solve future challenges

The 78-metre high structure, which combines a futuristic look and heritage impact, consists of seven floors (six exhibition floors and one administration floor, sitting on top of a three-storey podium and a food and beverage deck) dedicated to such subjects as space technology and travel, climate change and ecology, health, and education among other vital areas. One floor is dedicated for children, the leaders of tomorrow, where they will be able to explore and solve future challenges.

The museum’s torus-shaped exterior features Arabic calligraphy, designed by the Emirati artist Mattar Bin Lahej. A quote from Shaikh Mohammad that spells — ‘We may not live for hundreds of years, but the products of our creativity can leave a legacy long after we are gone’ — adorns the exterior façade.

Inside, the museum offers an immersive experience that helps visitors imagine all that is possible for the planet — from wellness and spirituality to how advanced technology can be used to represent art.

Going forward, the Museum of Future will bring together international partners and research institutions to review the present and future challenges and provide sound solutions.