There are indeed implications in this dispute for every other nation, showing just how intertwined and co-dependent the economics of nations have become. And with this tariff dispute between the world’s largest and second-largest economies in the full throes of a trade war, other economies may suffer collateral damage. A slowing Chinese economy means less demand for oil, for raw materials, for minerals such as bauxite that is turned into aluminium, for ores and coals, for goods and for those nations who sent exports there. Certainly, it is in no one’s long-term political and economic interests that this trade dispute continues, but trade concerns, alas, are not the sole issue of contention on display at the Port Moresby summit. There are growing concerns in the region over Beijing’s expansion, development and aggressive assertion that islands in the South China Sea remain in its exclusive purview. Clearly, the nations in the region have alternative interpretations of those claims, and have their own territorial claims there too.