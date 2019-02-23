The highest echelons of the Roman Catholic clergy gathered in the Vatican City at the end of the week to try and deal with what they have described as the “systematic failures” that enabled widespread sexual abuse to take root, leading to a pandemic scandal that has embraced the church. It is a scandal that has reached the top level of the church, one that is increasingly taking up more time for Pope Francis, and one that is causing many of the 1.2 billion Roman Catholics worldwide to indeed question their priests and clergy.