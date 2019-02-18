A new era of economic cooperation has begun with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman’s official visit to Pakistan. That was evident in Saudi Arabia’s announcement of a whopping $20 billion (Dh73.4 billion) investment to help Pakistan tide over its economic problems. As an investment in Pakistan, this is a first for Saudi Arabia which always preferred to provide handouts in the past. The credit for that change goes to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who unlike his predecessors, sought investment instead of charity. The Saudi investment is not a charity as it will benefit both the countries. The investment will set the pace for Pakistan’s growth and enable it to shed the burden of massive foreign loans, fiscal deficit and circular debt payments that keep the country on the edge of bankruptcy, besides hampering development projects.