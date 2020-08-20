For the first time in the Arab world, a nation’s work is powered by clean nuclear energy

That air conditioner keeping you cool in this stifling summer heat, the light over your head, the factory machines turning out goods to power the nation’s economy, the Metro train that takes you to work, and the computers that connect you to the world — all now have one thing in common.

The Arab world's first nuclear facility aims to eventually deliver 25 per cent of the country's electricity.

Make no mistake, by connecting the Barakah nuclear power station to the national electricity grid of the UAE, this nation enters a rare club of countries, one that has committed to the generation and provision of readily available and reliable, cleanly produced energy from a renewable source.

The UAE has worked openly, honestly, transparently with international regulatory bodies to ensure that its nuclear programme can have but one aim — powering our nation forward - Gulf News

No other nation in the Middle East has been able so far to commit to nuclear energy, conceptualising, planning, building and bringing on stream a modern, safe and reliable plant capable of powering the economy.

Monumental day

This is a monumental day, one that has been achieved by the collective will of leadership, the commitment of a dedicated and large team of scientists, engineers, officials, construction crews and regulators — all together intent on bringing the UAE and its people into the nuclear age.

The planning, construction and now fully operational status of the Barakah nuclear plant represents the fulfilment of a pledge that nuclear energy would only ever be produced in this country for peaceful purposes and to increase the prosperity of its people.

The process of planning and construction has been fully transparent, working with international partners to build a facility that is modern, efficient and meets the highest engineering safety standards.

The UAE has worked openly, honestly, transparently with international regulatory bodies to ensure that its nuclear programme can have but one aim — powering our nation forward.

Indeed, others across this region would do well to follow the example of our efforts — being progressive means being open, being prepared to plan, being prepared to commit to a course of action that is bold, and working with key international partners to achieve a significant result to the mutual benefit of all.