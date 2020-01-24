The Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant Image Credit: Supplied

We are in that exciting year which will help us witness the UAE accomplish more major goals in its march to glory. Nearly here is the inauguration of the first operational phase of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant (BNEP), a culmination of a remarkable, decade-long journey of diversifying its energy portfolio.

The Barakah milestone will earn the UAE two more firsts in its distinguished list of exclusive achievements — it will make UAE the first country in the Arabian peninsula to host a nuclear power station, and the first in the Arab world to utilise a commercial nuclear power station to supply electricity.

Why are these ambitions so significant for any country? Because they take it towards a future that is based on decarbonisation, towards a smarter economy and better living standards for mankind. As the debate grew around the world on the need to diversify energy options and reduce carbon dependence, the UAE saw the imperative clearly.

The UAE’s pursuit of nuclear energy is a testament to its commitment to usher in an era of renewables, generate clean electricity and reduce its dependence on fossil fuels. The collective impact of this vision will manifest as a vastly transformational asset for its economy, environment and future readiness - Gulf News

In arriving at this very significant stage in its evolution, the UAE, the 33rd nation in the world to enable nuclear harnessing for progressive ideals, has been guided by its deeply cherished values at every step.

In consonance with the international nuclear agencies and authorities, keeping transparency as its paramount ethic and working in collaboration with international experts, the UAE has charted its way forward with clarity and conscientiousness. The selection of the technology at BNEP meets the most stringent international safety standards and accreditations with safety, quality, efficiency, and reliability as core assurances.

The production of electricity by Barakah will yield impressive advantages — a saving of the equivalent emissions of about 3.2 million cars every year.

Truth is, the role played by energy mixes in a country’s progress is like wind to sail. The right choices can free a country from the clutches of carbon-dependency. In a 2019 survey, 85 per cent of UAE’s population said it favoured its nuclear energy initiative.