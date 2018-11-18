The United States and several European nations have welcomed the Saudi actions. But that has not stopped the global outcry spawned by a steady stream of unsubstantiated leaks and rumours. It just goes on to show that there are interested parties who are not keen on the investigation and are merely using the murder of a Saudi citizen to paint Saudi Arabia in poor light. That is certainly unwarranted. Attempts to defame Saudi Arabia is fraught with danger as that could destabilise the region. It is a frightening thought at a time when wars have bedevilled Yemen and Syria, not to mention the chaos in Iraq and Libya.