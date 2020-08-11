Whenever Beirut is in distress, its Arab brethren are there to offer help and succour

Lebanon aid Image Credit: Supplied

On Monday, two important humanitarian initiatives were announced by the UAE to help Lebanon’s people affected by last week’s massive explosion in Beirut.

The initiatives complement the already pledged immediate financial aid by the UAE to support the struggling Arab country.

Sheikh Hamdan Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of Emirates Red Crescent, instructed the ERC to sponsor Lebanese orphans and the families who have lost their loved ones in the disastrous explosion that left more than 150 dead and injured nearly 5,000 people.

The UAE initiatives, including the emergency aid that had already landed in Lebanon, along with similar aid sent by other Arab countries, especially Arabian Gulf states, underlines the time-tested fact that when Lebanon is in distress, its Arab brethren are always there to extend the necessary help- economically and politically. This is not a favour. It is rather the duty of Arab countries to support other Arabs in need - Gulf News

The initiative, aimed at taking care of all the families basic needs including the rebuilding of their devastated homes, is part of ongoing relief operations provided by the UAE to support Lebanon as it tries to overcome the fallouts of last Wednesday’s disaster.

Also on Monday, an emergency aid and relief campaign, under the name ‘Salam Beirut’ was launched by Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah; Chairperson of The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF). The campaign seeks to bring relief to Beirut through financial donations.

Humanitarian duty

“Our brothers and sisters in Lebanon need us and we must do our best to fulfil our moral and humanitarian duty towards them,” Sheikha Jawaher said as she announced the initiative.

The UAE initiatives, including the emergency aid that had already landed in Lebanon, along with similar aid sent by other Arab countries, especially Arabian Gulf states, underlines the time-tested fact that when Lebanon is in distress, its Arab brethren are always there to extend the necessary help- economically and politically.

This is not a favour. It is rather the duty of Arab countries to support other Arabs in need.

Arab countries are the real friends of Lebanon. But this fact seems to escape many of those in the country’s ruling class who try to move away Lebanon from its natural Arab domain towards destructive alliances with foreign powers.

Those parties have hijacked Lebanon and kept it hostage to the self-serving political agendas of foreign players — the relationship between Iran and Hezbollah is a blatant example.

This unholy alliance has stripped Lebanon of its stability and brought nothing but misery and constant conflicts. Today, there is a unique opportunity for Lebanon to shake off that nihilistic tendency and come back to the Arab fold.