For the first time in almost two decades, there appears to be at least a glimmer of hope that the interminable conflict wrought by the Taliban in Afghanistan might indeed be entering its final chapter. After a series of talks between the Taliban and the United States, first in Abu Dhabi and now in Qatar, both sides appear to have reached a very tentative agreement that might bring a modicum of peace, or at least lays the foundations for a more peaceful and stable Afghanistan. And given that nation’s tortured and pained history, any move that might end the conflict there is welcome news indeed.