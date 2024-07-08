When do I need to use Emirates Post for document submission?

The method in which you submit your documents varies depending on the type of visa you are applying for:

• If your visa requires an in-person interview at the Consular Section, bring all the necessary documents with you.

• If no interview is needed, you will receive instructions on how to courier your documents to the Consular Section. That is when you will need to visit the Emirates Post Customer Happiness Centre. You will also need an ‘Courier-In Authorisation Certificate’, which allows an applicant to send documents using the courier, free of charge, to the Consular Section.

How to get the ‘Courier-In Authorisation Certificate’

You first need to apply for a ‘Courier-In Authorisation Certificate’ through the US visa portal - ais.usvisa-info.com. Here’s how:

1. Go to the sign-in option located on the top-right corner of the website, and login with your existing account for the US visa portal.

2. Select the option – ‘Consular Section instructed me to send more documents’.

3. Select applicants for whom you are intending to send documents or passports. Write reason to send documents or passport and click ‘Send Request’

4. Then, click on ‘Continue’ and select ‘Send Documents’.

5. Select the Consular section where you are intending to submit documents or passports as mentioned in DS-160 form (the non-immigrant visa form) and click ‘Submit’.

6. Scroll down the page and click on ‘View Courier-in Receipt’.

Once this process is complete, take a printout of the authorisation. You will need to submit this along with the passports or the required documents by visiting one of the Emirates post drop-off and pick-up locations.

How long does it take for the documents to be ready for pick up? Once your visa is approved or rejected, you will once again need to visit an Emirates post drop-off and pick-up location to collect your passport. According to the US visa portal, ais.usvisa-info.com, an automated email is sent as soon as the courier assigns a tracking number to any shipment associated with the visa application. Once a tracking number is assigned to a shipment, the status of the documents can be followed using either the US visa portal website, or the website of Emirates Post – emiratespost.ae

How do I collect my passport and US visa documents?

Depending on whether you are collecting your own passport, or someone else is collecting it on your behalf, there are certain IDs that need to be presented.

Applicants retrieving their personal documents must provide:

• Official or State issued identification card (with photo).

• Official driver’s licence (with photo).

• Birth certificate.

Parents retrieving documents for their children must provide:

• A copy of the child’s birth certificate or adoption decree, with at least one of the parent’s full legal name displayed on the document.

• The parent must prove their identity by presenting the State issued ID card with a matching name on the child’s birth certificate or adoption decree.

If you have authorised a third-party to collect your passport, they need to present the following documents:

• A letter of authorisation signed by you that contains the third party’s full legal name.

• A photo copy of one of your IDs (State issued ID card).

• The third party must also identify themselves with a State issued ID card. The name on the identification must match the name on the authorisation letter.

Any passports not retrieved within 30 days will be returned to the originating Consular Section.

US visa application: Emirates Post drop-off and pick-up locations

These are all the Emirates Post locations where you can drop off and pick up documents related to your US visa application:

Abu Dhabi Central - Customer Happiness Center

• Address: Madinat Zayed area, along Al Muroor road, Abu Dhabi, 2

• Business Hours: Monday to Saturday, 8am - 8pm

Ajman Central - Customer Happiness Center

• Address: Emirates Post Building, Masfout St, Al Bustan, Ajman, 4

• Business Hours: Monday to Saturday, 8am - 8pm

Ajman Industrial Area - Customer Happiness Center

• Address: Emirates Post building, Near Vegetable Market, New Industrial Area, Ajman, 4

• Business Hours: Monday to Friday, 8am – 6.30pm

Al Aamerah - Customer Happiness Center

• Address: Hasat Al Wsoum St, Backside of ADNOC petrol station, Al Aamerah, Al Ain, 12

• Business Hours: Monday to Friday, 8am – 3.30pm

Al Ain Central - Customer Happiness Center

• Address: Emirates Post building; Ground floor, main street, opposite Clock tower, Al Ain, 1

• Business Hours: Monday to Saturday, 8am - 8pm

Al Barsha - Customer Happiness Center

• Address: Al Asayel St, Next to Al Barsha Mall, Dubai, Dubai, 1

• Business Hours: Monday to Saturday, 8:00 am - 8:00 pm

Al Dhafra - Customer Happiness Center

• Address: Emirates Post building, near to Al Dhafra Court opp. Adnoc petrol station, Western Region, Abu Dhabi, 7

• Business Hours: Monday to Friday, 8:00 am - 3:30 pm

Al Jazirah Al Hamrah - Customer Happiness Center

• Address: Sheikh Mohammed Bin Salem Road, Ras Al Khaimah, Ras Al Khaimah, 6

• Business Hours: Mon to Fri, 8:00 am - 3:30 pm

Al Nakheel - Customer Happiness Center

• Address: Emirates Post building, Al Jazza Street (Immigration road), Mamoura area, Ras Al Khaimah, Ras Al Khaimah, 6

• Business Hours: Mon to Fri, 8:00 am - 8:00 pm

Al Rahba - Customer Happiness Center

• Address: Al Rahba St, Street 3, Next to Al Rahba Hospital, Al Shaabeya, Sheikh Maktoum Bin Rashid Rd, Abu Dhabi, 2

• Business Hours: Mon to Fri, 8:00 am - 3:30 pm

Al Rashidiyah - Customer Happiness Center

• Address: St 33A, next to Al Rashidiyah Police Station, Al Rashidiyah, Dubai, Dubai, 1

• Business Hours: Mon to Fri, 8:00 am - 6:30 pm

Al Wahda - Customer Happiness Center

• Address: Emirates Post building, St 16 Off Al Wahda St, Al Shaabeya, Sheikh Maktoum Bin Rashid Rd, Sharjah, 3

• Business Hours: Mon to Fri, 8:00 am - 6:30 pm

Baniyas - Customer Happiness Center

• Address: Emirates Post building, Baniyas East 9, Abu Dhabi West, Abu Dhabi, 2

• Business Hours: Mon to Sat, 8:00 am - 8:00 pm

Deira Main - Customer Happiness Center

• Address: Emirates Post Building, Hor Al Anz between the Education Zone and Hor Al Anz Clinic Area 133, near Abu Hail Center, Deira, Dubai, Dubai, 1

• Business Hours: Mon to Sat, 8:00 am - 8:00 pm

Delma - Customer Happiness Center

• Address: Tamm Center, Delma Island, Abu Dhabi, 2

• Business Hours: Mon to Fri, 8:00 am - 3:30 pm

Dubai Central - Customer Happiness Center

• Address: 23rd Street, Al Karama Area, Dubai, Dubai, 1

• Business Hours: Mon to Sat, 8:00 am - 8:00 pm

Falaj Al Muala - Customer Happiness Center

• Address: Al Shuwaib, Umm Al Quwain road, Al Shareiah, Umm Al Quwain, Umm Al Quwain, 7

• Business Hours: Monday to Friday, 8am – 6.30pm

Fujairah Central - Customer Happiness Center

• Address: Next to Fujairah Immigration, Opposite Fujairah Tower, Airport Road, Fujairah, Dubai, 5

• Business Hours: Monday to Saturday, 8am - 8pm

Khorfakkan - Customer Happiness Center

• Address: Emirates Post building, near Old Police station roundabout, Khorfakkan, 3

• Business Hours: Monday to Friday, 8am – 6.30pm

Ras Al Khaimah Central - Customer Happiness Center

• Address: Sheikh Mohammed Bin Salem Road, Dafan Al Khor, Ras Al Khaimah, Ras Al Khaimah, 6

• Business Hours: Monday to Saturday, 8am - 8pm

Sharjah Central - Customer Happiness Center

• Address: Emirates Post Building, Government House Square, Al Gharb, Al Soor, Sharjah, 3

• Business Hours: Monday to Saturday, 8am - 8pm