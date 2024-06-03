What is the Entry/Exit System (EES)?

The EES is an automated system that will save time for travellers by eliminating passport stamping and automating border control procedures.

When you go through the system, you will have to provide your passport, a photo of your face will be taken, and your fingerprint will be scanned.

To be able to use the system, you need to ensure that you have a biometric passport (a passport containing a chip with your biometric information collected from you at the moment you applied for the passport). You will also be required to provide your biometric data, like your fingerprint for scanning. Refusal to provide this data will result in entry being denied into the territory of European countries using EES.

What data does EES store?

• Records of your entry and exit within the Schengen zone.

• Personal data – nationality, full name and date of birth

• Biometric data

• Any refusals of entry.

Who can use EES?

• Those who possess a Schengen short-stay visa

• Those who don’t require a visa (staying up to 90 days in any 180 days) and are travelling with a European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS) waiver.

Remember: This applies across all Schengen Zone countries using EES.

What is a short stay visa? A Schengen visa is an entry permit for non-EU nationals to make a short, temporary visit of up to 90 days in any 180-day period to a country in the Schengen area.



Source: home-affairs.ec.europa.eu

European countries using the EES

The EES is rolling out across most EU member states, with the exception of Cyprus and Ireland, where passports are still stamped manually.

1. Austria

2. Belgium

3. Bulgaria

4. Croatia

5. Czechia (Czech Republic)

6. Denmark

7. Estonia

8. Finland

9. France

10. Germany

11. Greece

12. Hungary

13. Iceland

14. Italy

15. Latvia

16. Liechtenstein

17. Lithuania

18. Luxembourg

19. Malta

20. Netherlands

21. Norway

22. Poland

23. Portugal

24. Romania

25. Slovakia

26. Slovenia

27. Spain

28. Sweden

29. Switzerland

What is Schengen Visa?

