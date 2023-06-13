Dubai: If you are a holder of a UK, US or Schengen tourist visa, or a permanent resident in a European Union (EU) country, you are now eligible for an instant eVisa for Saudi Arabia, according to an announcement made by the country’s Ministry of Tourism on Monday, June 12.

Holders of valid tourism or business visas from the UK, US or Schengen area have been granted an exception, provided that the visa was used at least once to enter the issuing country.

The ministry also stated that the new scheme extends to first-degree relatives of those visa holders, as well as those who have obtained permanent residence in the US, UK or EU.

You also have the option to perform Umrah throughout the year when you visit Saudi Arabia on this visa, except during the Hajj season.

Here is all you need to know about the eVisa and how to apply for it.

What is the visa validity and duration?

As per Visit Saudi, the country’s official tourism platform, the multiple entry visa is valid for one year from its issue date and allows tourists to stay up to 90 days in the country.

Requirements for the Saudi tourism eVisa

If you have a visa from the UK, UK or Schengen area, you must meet the following conditions:

• Your visa must be a business or tourist visa.

• Your visa must have been used at least once and have an entry stamp from the issuing country. According to Visit Saudi, the digital entry stamp is not accepted.

• Your passport must be valid for a minimum of six months beyond the date of entry into Saudi Arabia.

Residents from the UK, US, and EU can apply for the visa if they meet the following conditions:

• You must hold a permanent residence permit from the US, UK or a country located in the EU.

• Your passport must be valid for a minimum of six months beyond the date of entry into Saudi Arabia.

How to apply for the visa

Step 1: Create an account on the online visa platform

• Visit the official website of MOFA’s unified visa platform - visa.mofa.gov.sa

• Next, click the ‘Services for visitors’ category.

• Select the visa service – ‘Visa Application from Saudi missions abroad’ and click on ‘Apply Now’.

• Click on ‘Register’ under the login details.Enter your email address, create a password and enter the captcha code.

• Next, you will get a confirmation email from MOFA’s unified national visa platform. Click on the link in the email to activate your account.

• Enter your email address, password and the captcha code to log in.

• Click on the ‘Add a new application’ button.

• Agree to the terms and conditions of the visa platform.

Step 2: Find out if you are eligible for the visa

Under the visa information section of the application, enter the following details:

• Visa Type. Select ‘Tourism Visit’ from the drop down menu.

• Select your nationality from the drop down menu.

• Enter your country of residence.

Once you enter your nationality and country of residence, a question will pop up. It will state, “Do you or any of your first-degree relatives have” one of the following visas:

• A valid tourist or business visa from the United States of America, the United Kingdom, or one of the Schengen countries and has been used at least once to enter the visa-issuing country.

• Permanent residence in the United States of America, the United Kingdom or the European Union.

• A valid residence for no less than three months in the GCC countries.

• Not from the above.

Select any one of these options. If you select any of the first three options, then you can apply for the eVisa online, and get it issued instantly.

Once that’s done, the online visa platform will automatically enter the following details:

• Number of entries – Multiple

• Visa Validity – 365

• Duration of stay – 90 days

Step 3: Enter US, UK or EU visa information

If you have a visa or residency from the UK, US or EU, enter your visa details:

• Residence or Visa Number.

• Residence or Visa Expiry Date.

• Issuing Country – select the country from the drop down menu. It will only give you the options for the UK, US or European countries.

Step 4: Upload the required documents

The attachments must be in JPG, PNG and at least 1MB in size.

• Copy of passport

• Copy of residence permit or visa

Step 5: Fill in personal information

The following details are mandatory:

• Enter your full name.

• Upload a passport photo. The passport photo must meet the following specifications:

o 200 x 200 in Width and Height.

o Image Size must be from 5 to 100 Kb.

o It should show a close up of your face and shoulders.

o Your face should take up between 70 to 80 per cent of the photo.

o The background should be white.

o The head of the person photographed should be neither at an angle or turned.

o Headwear is acceptable for religious reasons.

Passport details:

• If you have a previous nationality – select yes or no. If you selected ‘yes’ enter the previous nationality.

• Passport Number

• Passport Type

• Issuing Country

• Date of Issue and expiry

• Place of Birth

• Date of Birth

Personal details:

• Religion

• Marital Status

• Gender

• Occupation

• Home address in Saudi Arabia – enter your hotel reservation details or address details of a residence in Saudi Arabia where you will be staying.

• Email address

Enter transportation details

• Select the transportation mode – air, land or sea.

• Enter date of entry into Saudi Arabia and enter the port of entry.

Step 6: Select if you want to perform Umrah

The investor eVisa also allows visitors to perform Umrah. If you are interested, select ‘yes’ in this step. According to the visa platform, if you do want to perform Umrah under this visa, you do not require additional requirements and it is allowed throughout the year except for the Hajj season.



• Next, select if you have travelled to other countries in the past five years. If you have selected yes, and enter the country and dates.

• Agree to the terms and conditions and enter the captcha code.

• Click the ‘Save’ button.

Step 7: Confirm the application data and provide health details for medical insurance

Next, enter following details:

• Expected date of entry of into Saudi Arabia.

• PO Box number.

• The city you reside in.

• Email address and mobile number.



Answer a few questions related to any chronic health conditions you may have, with yes or no.

Step 8: Select your medical insurance

• After that, you must select your medical insurance coverage. You will also be able to see the cost of the insurance.

• Click ‘Save’.

Step 9: Pay for the eVisa

• Next, you will then able to see the total cost of your eVisa. The overall cost of the visa may differ depending on the visa validity and the medical insurance coverage.

• Click the ‘Pay’ button.

• Next, enter your credit or debit card details through the visa platform’s online payment channel.

• Once you have paid for the visa, you will receive a confirmation email that your eVisa application is under process.

According to MOFA, once the application is made, the visa will be issued instantly, and you will receive the eVisa via email.

Saudi Arabia tourism eVisa cost

The total cost of the visa may differ depending on your medical insurance. Here is a break down of the cost:

• eVisa cost: SAR300 (Dh293)

• Application Fee: SAR39.44 (Dh38.63)

• Medical Insurance Fees: the price is determined based on the provider

Visa on Arrival in Saudi Arabia

As per Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Tourism, US, UK, and Schengen visa holders and their first-degree relatives are also eligible for visa on arrival.

According to Visit Saudi, once you arrive at your destination’s airport or entry point in Saudi Arabia, use the self-service kiosk or go directly to the passport control office to apply for your visa on arrival.

Cost for visa on arrival in Saudi Arabia