Dubai: Dubai residents have been urged to maintain the aesthetic appearance across the city and not misuse their apartment balconies, in a message shared by Dubai Municipality.
Taking to its social media channels, the municipality informed residents of the practices they should avoid to ensure using their balconies does not become a civic issue or eyesore.
“In line with Dubai Municipality’s keenness to raise the community’s awareness of the requirements and standards for a sustainable environment, it urges all UAE residents to avoid distorting the city’s general aesthetic and civilised appearance,” the tweet read.
Misusing balconies
Some of the activities that have been listed as misuse of balconies include:
• Hanging the laundry on the balcony or the window.
• Throwing cigarette butts or scattering ashes from balconies.
• Throwing waste from balconies.
• Flowing water down while cleaning balconies or letting the air-conditioning water spill.
• Feeding birds, as they will leave their droppings in the place, and it may disturb the general appearance.
• Installing satellite dishes or any other type of antenna on balconies.
Fines you face
Fines for misusing balconies can range from Dh500 to Dh1,500 depending on size of the balcony. Individual property owners and developers may also impose fines for misusing balconies, if you live in a development.