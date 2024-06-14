1. Al Majaz Waterfront

Dates: June 16 to 22

The Al Majaz Waterfront will be the main centre of activities, where you can enjoy a series of performances and activities, from a Mariachi Band, African Drumming Parade and Bubble Show to parades and performances.

Location: Opposite the Al Majaz area, along the Buhairah Corniche.

2. Al Qasba

Dates: June 20 to 22

At Al Qasba, you will be able to enjoy the Jungle Book show during Eid Al Adha. This will be followed by a series of shows throughout the year such as Back to School, Alice In Wonderland, Magic Phil’s Toyland Express, and Cinderella. The performances will be held at the Masrah Al Qasba theatre and you would need to book tickets in advance by visiting the Al Qasba Instagram account @alqasba.

Location: Al Taawun area, along Al Khan Street

3. Al Heera Beach

Dates: June 16 to 22

Al Heera Beach is also set to host a celebration, blending traditional and modern elements. There will be daily performances, including a Puppet Show, an African Drumming Parade, Duo Performances, a Carnival Roaming Parade, and a Levitation Statue. Chlidren can also enjoy face painting and other activities.

Location: The beach stretch along Al Muntazah Street S101

4. Khorfakkan Beach

Dates: June 16 to 24

At Khorfakkan Beach, visitors can enjoy a variety of engaging activities such as roaming parades, acrobatic performances, Mariachi bands and stilt jumpers. Children can also participate in workshops in the Sadaf Kids Area.

Location: If you are visiting Khorfakkan, you can take the Khorfakkan Street S142 highway, which will connect you directly to the Corniche Street, S104, which is where the Khorfakkan Beach strip starts.

5. Al Noor Island

During the four days of the Eid break, the Al Noor Island will have activities focused on Nature and art, including free face painting, crafting personalised Eid cards and butterfly crafts, and an ‘Art in Nature’ programme that provides a guided nature walk and painting experience. You would need to make bookings for the programme, which can be done by calling 065067000 or 0569929983.