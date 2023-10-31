Wahl will be exhibiting its world-class range of products at Beauty World Middle East this year. These include Wahl’s iconic trimmers and classic clippers alongside the most recent additions to their professional range of grooming and styling tools.
Stylists who are part of the exclusive Wahl Education and Artistic Team (WEAT) will also be demonstrating the latest techniques and trends live at the event, and Chris Mattick, Lead Educator, Wahl Germany will be leading the show at the booth along with Wahl UAE and Algeria Educators.
Wahl promises this to be an amazing event where people can meet stylists, barbers and industry professionals face to face. Their main objectives are to meet new players in the industry, explore how the world of grooming is evolving, equip, educate, and empower barbers and stylists, and showcase their world-class range of products.
Wahl will be proudly showcasing their newly launches products which includes Gold Magic Clip, Gold Detailer Li, Legend Cordless, Barber Dryer, Super Close, Vanish and a Multi-port charging stand.
Since Wahl Middle East was set up as a branch of our headquarters in the USA, they have grown from strength to strength. Their team is four times as strong today as when they began, and their numbers are growing year on year. After studying the region and its strengths, Wahl took the approach of expanding its reach through a network of distributors and direct dealers, and that has worked well for them.
After their successful opening of the region’s first World of Wahl (WOW) in Algeria, a holistic retail experience featuring our products and services, they are planning investments into exploring new avenues for our brand and consumers. Its success has enabled us to plan more WOW showrooms across the Middle East.
They are also in the planning stage for a Wahl Hair Academy to bolster the Middle East’s grooming industry by educating barbers on the latest techniques and trends.