Every Eid also brings with it a tradition of gifting. If you are looking for the perfect gift to give a special man in your life, why not choose a Wahl clipper? It makes for a thoughtful addition to any man’s grooming kit, and carries a legacy of world-renowned craftsmanship and quality.

A haircut is an experience, and the Wahl MultiCut clipper makes sure that it’s also safe, easy and efficient. The precision-ground stainless steel blades offer a superior performance in this clipper that can be used cordless or with a cord. This flexibility makes it ideal for haircuts at home, for the whole family.

When charged for three hours, the clipper runs for 120 minutes, plenty of time to get a haircut that will make him look and feel great. The close-cutting blade is designed to feed more hair in one go, making for a quick, hassle-free cut, even for the most impatient users.

A clean cut is not hard anymore, thanks to the intuitive, lightweight design of this handy grooming tool that includes 12 attachment combs. The compact design helps it navigate the contours of the head with precision and ease.

Wahl 300 Series clipper Image Credit: Supplied

For the more adventurous styler, the Wahl 300 Series clipper is a must-have. Powerful, yet easy to handle, it includes 8 attachment combs that each offer different hair trimming lengths. These attachments are also perfect for those who want to recreate or experiment with styles such as fades at home.

Connected to a main power supply, this corded clipper’s advantage is that it can be used for as long as it takes to get that perfect look. The blades on this clipper are ground to an impressive finish, helping users achieve even cuts and ensuring their safety. The superior quality of the blades also makes it an ideal grooming tool to remove bulk and thick hair.

Both these clippers come with storage pouches, making them convenient even for on-the-go styling along with comb, cleaning brushes and blade oil. These tools help you keep your clippers in pristine condition and last a lifetime.