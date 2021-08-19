Radio Asia team Image Credit: Supplied

A good radio show will captivate you - this is why we, at Radio Asia, make it our top priority to engage with our audience and bring out fun and unlimited entertainment.

Radio Asia 94.7 FM, a part of Radio Asia Network, is the first Malayalam radio station in the Gulf. We offer our audiences an unparalleled listening choice and a wide variety of popular programs ranging from talk shows, current affairs and discussions, from regular news bulletins to serials, contests, and game shows.

What's not to love when the sun rises with our morning drive time show ‘Morning Pulse’ with Sindhu. It’s an entertaining blend of music, infotainment, expert opinions, interactions with listeners, fun-filled contests, movie reviews and so much more. Tune in weekdays from 6 am-9 am.

Addicted to the daily news update? We've got you covered, with the first news analysis program hosted by Anoop Keechery & Mahesh Kannur. The show covers all major news, both in Malayalam and English. Tune in weekdays from 9am-10am and get informed on globally important developments.

Tune in with Sheeba for a perfect dose of infotainment! “Metro Life” is an ideal blend of nostalgic songs and Dubai’s vibrant lifestyle. Our host, talks about fashion, beauty and food, informing our audiences on the current events in Dubai. (Weekdays 10am-12pm)

Looking for experts with valuable information? With “In-Focus”, we invite experts from health, business, law and education sectors to join Ramesh Payyanur live on-air, to guide our amazing listeners. We believe there’s always a way out of any harsh problem.(Weekdays 12pm-01pm )

Want to convey messages to your loved ones? With “Rhythm Request”, RJ Alizeh can play them without spending a dime! Here you get a chance to enjoy fun chats, great music, and lots of wishes to celebrate special occasions Weekdays 01pm-04pm)