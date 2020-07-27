Mandarin Oriental Dubai Image Credit: Supplied

With major attractions and popular vacation spots still out of bounds for many of us due to restrictions, most UAE residents may need to put their summer travel plans on hold. But what prevents you from exploring a bit of the UAE? With hotels across the country offering great discounts and holiday packages, it’s time to get away from the daily grind and enjoy a relaxing mini-break in and around the city. Here we round up some of the best summer and Eid gateways for families without ever having to leave the country.

Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai

Dubai’s newly opened beach resort, Mandarin Oriental enjoys a scenic location in one of the city’s most prestigious neighbourhoods, overlooking the waters of the Arabian Gulf and Dubai’s skyline. Its luxurious rooms and suites offer an abundance of space, combining contemporary décor with stunning views. Signature restautants, a destination spa and fitness centre complete the picture. Stringent health and safety measures are also in place to ensure a comfortable experience for guests. For Eid Al Adha, the resort offers 15 per cent off their best available rate for all residents of the UAE.

Call 04 777 2222 or visit mandarinoriental.com/dubai

Jumeirah Zabeel Saray

Situated on Palm Jumeirah, it is one of the most glamourous places to stay in the city, while experiencing the golden age of the Ottoman empire. The interiors of the hotel are deeply ornate with arches, water features, intricate details, Turkish fabrics and a regal colour palette. A meal at Al Nafoora restaurant, offering Lebanese cuisine, will be the culinary highlight of your stay.

Jumeirah Zabeel Saray Image Credit: Supplied

Its ongoing Ultimate Staycation package offers up to 40 per cent discount on the property’s best available rates.

For reservation visit jumeirah.com/offers/ultimatestationoffer.com or call 800 58634724

Emirates Palace Abu Dhabi

With elegantly designed, spacious rooms and suites, a private beach and marina overlooking a natural bay and award-winning restaurants and lounges, staying at Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi is an experience in itself. Book a staycation package during Eid Al Adha and enjoy a sumptuous daily breakfast for up to two guests per room and 15 per cent off at all other dining options. Rates start from Dh945.

Emirates Palace Abu Dhabi Image Credit: Supplied

For reservations, call 02 690 8888 or email reservations@emiratespalace.ae

Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah

Expect stylish rooms, inviting lounges and a truly welcoming atmosphere at this alluring beach resort. With a wonderful spa, a host of fine dining venues — from contemporary Italian dining experience at Social by Michelin-starred chef Heinz Beck and Vietnamese culinary treats at LAO to international fare at Mezzerie — and numerous leisure activities for the whole family, this is a truly rejuvenating destination in the heart of the city.

Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah Image Credit: Supplied

The hotel currently offers a range of tempting Eid Al Adha offers — the Dream Away package extends guests a discount of up to 20 per cent on the best available rate, while the Best of Waldorf Staycation entitles visitors to receive Dh200 per day to spend in the resort upon booking a room or suite.

For reservations, call 04 818 2222, email DXBPD.Reservations@waldorfastoria.com or book online at waldorfastoria.com/dubai.

Anantara Eastern Mangroves Abu Dhabi

Anantara Eastern Mangroves Abu Dhabi Image Credit: Supplied

Trying to figure out where to go on your much-deserved Eid break? Just 10 minutes away from downtown Abu Dhabi, this upscale, waterfront destination is a perfect santuary, surrounded by greenery and tranquility. Its couples package is great for those looking to rest and relax after a heactic week without being distracted by kids running around. A romantic set-up awaits with rose petals and exclusive amenities. The package also includes an intimate breakfast and a candlelit dinner for two. Rates start from Dh525.

For reservation, call 800 Anantara or email res.auh@anantara.com.

Wyndham Garden Ajman

Savour a well-deserved staycation at Wyndham Garden Ajman Corniche this summer, with starting rates of Dh229 inclusive of breakfast for two. Guests can avail an overnight stay in a room with stunning views of the Arabian Gulf, plus access to a private beach club where they can relax and watch the sunset by the sea. Save yourself the trouble of deciding where to dine by choosing the half-board or full-board option for only Dh279, and Dh329 respectively. The summer staycation packages are valid until September 30, excluding public holidays.

Wyndham Garden Ajman Image Credit: Supplied

email info@wyndhamgardenajman.com

The Retreat Palm Dubai MGallery by Sofitel

The Retreat Palm Dubai MGallery by Sofitel Image Credit: Supplied

Spend quality time with your family and friends by booking a staycation at the property. Starting at Dh499 net for two people, guests can choose from the Beach Staycation, Summer Water Thrill Staycation or Spa & Beauty Staycation packages. Each signature staycation provides accommodation in a deluxe room with balcony, healthy breakfast for two at the all-day dining restaurant, plus access to the pristine beach and stylish infinity pool.

Visit www.theretreatpalmdubai.com