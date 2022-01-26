Oil Your Hair
Oil your hair every day with a blend of different ingredients. A single ingredient oil can’t replace hair’s lost proteins, vitamins and minerals. Hair oil with a blend of different ingredients is suitable for repairing damaged hair. Use an oil brand with 100 per cent natural hair oils with no parabens and no mineral oils, and one that provides deep nourishment and makes your hair strong and beautiful.
Apply oil to the scalp and gently massage. This nourishes the hair roots and follicles, stimulates the scalp and improves blood circulation. You can also cover your hair with a shower cap after massaging the oil, which opens up the pores and improves oil absorption. Leave on for 30 minutes or overnight before a hair wash.
Wash your hair with chemical-free shampoo
Wash your hair regularly. Washing your hair regularly ensures that your scalp and hair are free of dirt and excess oil. Use chemical-free shampoo. Lesser the number of chemicals in your shampoo, the healthier your hair. Go for gentle shampoos that suit your hair type.
Condition correctly
Your conditioner contains ingredients that make the hair fall straight and manageable. It protects your hair from environmental aggressors and heat styling. However, it should be applied only on the tips of the hair and not on your scalp. Also, make sure to rinse it off thoroughly post-application.
Dry your hair naturally
Blow drying makes your hair as beautiful as that of your on-screen idol. But excessive heat styling can damage your hair scalp. Air drying or towel drying after shampoo is the best way to go. Never sleep in wet hair or comb wet hair. Harsh rubbing with a towel can damage the cuticle of your hair. Be gentle.
— Courtesy of Emami 7 Oils In One