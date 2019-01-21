On Sunday, I started to cluster similar things. “Work” doesn’t count as a bucket because some of it you will want to do, some you will have to do, some you will dread, some will seem distant because nobody is hassling you for it, and some is very boring. Don’t divide by urgency. Figure out when in the day you feel most creative, when you feel most physically energetic, when you feel most plodding but effective. I ordered tasks by the mood they required. In the space of a single day, I had noticed the difference: a load of expense claims done, for train fares the administrators of niche organisations must have thought I had forgotten; two scenes completed of a screenplay about a world where a feminist supervillain has eradicated men, due in September. I even did some ironing! I had forgotten what ironing smelt like.