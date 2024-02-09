Varq, Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, The Palm, Dubai

Gift a golden experience to your beloved. The romantic evening includes a welcome beverage, an exquisite four-course dinner featuring a touch of gold and live entertainment. Each lady receives a decadent long-stemmed rose and a savoury gift box.

Price: Dh495 per couple; upgrade to Dh650 per couple for a bubbly experience.

Call: 04 275 4444

Al Manara Beach, Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection

Indulge in an enchanting atmosphere with Valentine’s Delight by the Beach, a themed evening promising you an unforgettable evening filled with joy and love. Let the symphony of love unfold under the stars, with the iconic Dubai Eye gracing the skyline, providing a picturesque backdrop for celebrating new love, a longstanding romance, or friendship.

Price: Dh495 with soft beverages, a rose and chocolates for the lady, Dh595 with bubbly on arrival.

Call: 04 399 5000

Fluid, Th8 Palm Dubai Beach Resort, Vignette Collection

A hidden haven for romance, enjoy the 5-course set menu this Valentine’s Day with your loved one. Mesmerising views of Palm Jumeirah waters and Dubai’s skyline make it a picture-perfect evening to remember for a lifetime.

Price: Dh1,199 includes sparkling beverages, Dh799 with soft drinks, and a food-only package at Dh399 per couple.

Call: 04 525 8888

Wagah Border

Treat your beloved to a culinary feast, a delightful 4-course dinner at this venue. Each dish on the menu carries a testimony of culinary heritage, enticing flavours, fantastic presentation, and ethnic-style platters, from classic Indian kebabs to Pakistani curries flavoured with coconut milk and fresh spices.

Price: Dh199 per couple, complimentary welcome drink and a red rose for the lady.

Call: 058 843 8057

Equestrian Lounge, Al Habtoor Polo Resort

Celebrate the season of love in style at this equestrian-inspired lobby lounge terrace, overlooking the polo field, a haven of tranquility. Relish the tempting selection of homemade pastries and aromatic teas, catch all the polo action and create cherished moments with your special someone.

Sink into the indulgence that is Oyster Night as you and your loved one savour the freshest oysters, leaving your taste buds dancing with joy. Also catch up on all the polo action as you add to a treasure trove of cherished moments this Valentine’s Day.

Price: Dh350 per couple package offers oysters plus a bottle of grape or sparkling

Kasturi, Jumeirah Golf Estates

Enjoy an evening of romance with delicious Indian flavours. A four-course sharing menu and beverage pairing is the perfect way to add spice to your celebrations. Relish exclusive dishes, including Kolhapur chicken, aloo ragda pattice, vegetarian Kohlapuri, choice of gulab jamun and more.

Price: Dh560 per couple

Call: 04 586 7761

The Strand Craft Kitchen, Palm Views West, Palm Jumeirah

Treat your loved one to an unforgettable, one-of-a-kind dining experience, a perfect blend of love and Mediterranean-inspired cuisine with three delectable options, curated for Valentine’s Day.

Price: Dh250 per couple

Call: 04 430 221

Ella’s Eatery

With the breathtaking backdrop of the Marina, this delectable dining venue is the perfect place to create an intimate evening under the stars while dining on delicious delights, making the occasion of romance extra special.

Price: Two exquisite main courses and a bottle of grape for only Dh200 per couple.

Call 04 557 0984

Josette, Bluewaters Island

Movie lovers will love this. The cinema night-themed affair starting at 8.30pm will see diners enjoying a special curated set menu. The live shows inspired by romantic cinema classics will surely transport you into an experience of enchanting romance.

Price: Starting from Dh800 per couple, Dh1,500 per couple, inclusive of a selection of beverages.

Call: 04 275 2522

Pincode

The flagship restaurant by celebrity Indian chef and restaurateur, Kunal Kapur offers an enchanting Valentine’s Day celebration with the launch of Mail to Meal. This Valentine’s Day, guests can express their love through the timeless charm of handwritten letters with Mail to Meal – sending love, one postcard at a time. To make this Valentine’s Day special, Chef Kapur has also curated an exclusive menu featuring new dishes. Book your Mail to Meal – Valentine’s Edition experience by completing an online form and composing a personalised message by February 11.

Price: Dh499 for dinner for two

Call: 04 566 1424

Asil, Rixos Premium Dubai

Celebrate love and create unforgettable memories with that special someone. Relish flavours of authentic fusion of Arabesque cuisine, blending Turkish senses, Lebanese flavours and Moroccan taste that undergo a full Valentine’s Day makeover to embrace this most romantic time of year.

Price: Indoor, Dh499 minimum spend per couple, outdoor - Dh699 minimum spend per couple, offering complimentary welcome drink, roses and henna art for the ladies, as well as a complimentary chocolate box for each couple.

Call: 04 520 0055

BASTA, St. Regis Downtown

Savour Italian flavours against the scenic Dubai Water Canal. The venue offers effortless elegance and timeless romance throughout Valentine’s week, with couples receiving an everlasting preserved rose.

Price: Dh385 per person

Call: 04 512 5522

The Pool Deck, Anantara Eastern Mangroves Abu Dhabi Hotel

Invite your beloved for a romantic date, where the stunning mangrove landscape makes a picture-perfect backdrop. Relish a romantic dinner by the pool, a specially curated set menu with delicious Mediterranean-inspired dishes, charming romantic table settings and captivating entertainment, promising you a memorable night to remember.

Price: Dh349 per couple for soft beverages and Dh549 per couple for house beverages, from February 10 to 15

Call: 056 503 5121

OANJO, Sheraton Mall of the Emirates

With a breathtaking 360° panorama of the Dubai skyline, and the iconic Burj Khalifa and Burj Al Arab as your backdrop, this venue will impress your beloved. The place where Portuguese charm meets Japanese finesse, offers an enchanting evening and allure. Savour delicious dishes — a specially curated 3-course menu that serves as the soundtrack to your love story, creates an intimate affair. You also stand a chance to win an exclusive ‘Orly Red’ gift hamper in celebration of the season of love through a draw.

Price: Dh300 per couple with soft beverage, Dh500 with two glasses of house beverage

Call: 04 377 2356

La Mezcaleria JBR

Head to this venue to enjoy a love-inspired culinary journey. The special Valentine’s menu includes a 3-course dinner and beverage package, promising you and your loved one a night of culinary delight with an intimate ambience.

Offer from 7pm to 1am.

Price: Beverage packages include a 3-course dinner, starting at Dh480 per couple with a soft drink.

Dinner by the Sea, Nikki Beach Resort & Spa

Immerse yourselves in unparalleled luxury dining, a specially curated three-course set menu, and live entertainment to set a romantic mood. Spoil your partner on a romantic dinner under a canopy of stars in your cosy cabana amidst the cool ocean breeze and tranquil waves. Extending their Valentine’s Day celebrations, get pampered with a rejuvenating spa treatment, complete with pool and beach access the following day.

Price: Dh3,500 with set menu and soft drinks, Dh5,000 with set menu, a bottle of sparkling beverage, unlimited grape, rose bouquet, complimentary voucher for 30-minute couples massage, and pool and beach access the following day

Call: 04 376 6290

Beau Rivage Bistro, Grand Millennium Business Bay

Surrounded by the glittering city lights and the gentle flow of the Dubai Water Canal, Beau Rivage Bistro presents a 4-course menu inspired by the rich flavours and spices of France and the Mediterranean region. Locally-sourced ingredients take centre stage, ensuring a delectable and unforgettable dining experience.

Priced at Dh450 per couple, menu highlights include amuse bouche featuring golden foie gras mousse accompanied by delicate brioche and espresso dust; lobster and salmon roe; grilled Wagyu beef tenderloin; pumpkin pasta in creamy tomato sauce; white chocolate and strawberry mousse; and chocolate pralines and petit fours.

Contact: call or Whatsapp 056 682 9268

Burj Al Arab

This Valentine’s Day, guests can step into a world of romance at Inside Burj Al Arab, where luxury meets love. Surrounded by unparalleled opulence and heritage, on February 14, 16, and 17, couples are welcomed to discover a range of unique experiences at one of the world’s most iconic landmarks.

The Tour and Valentine’s Two-Course meal and sparkling grape juice package offers a 60-90-minute Inside Burj Al Arab tour, accompanied by sparkling grape juice or one signature mocktail per person at UMA Lounge, a splendid two-course meal from a selected menu, rose on arrival, chocolate covered strawberry gift box, and a sunset live saxophonist to round off a romantic evening. Booking is from 3pm until 6pm

Price: Dh1,598 per couple

Belcanto, Downtown

Enjoy an evening of romance at this gorgeous venue of timeless sophistication and stunning sights of Dubai Opera. Relish enticing Italian delights and tailor your table enhancements, adorned with rose petals, a personalised card, a bouquet of roses, and a choice between a cake or two delectable desserts.

Price: Dh650 with a minimum spend for indoor seating and Dh450 for outdoor seating applies.

Call: 04 456 0936

CÉ LA VI Dubai

Celebrate the joy of love at this glamorous venue and experience an exceptional romantic affair when you dine under the stars on Level 54, overlooking the majestic Burj Khalifa. Enjoy the beautiful ambience, a night of culinary excellence, diverse à la carte selections, enchanting tunes from the vocalist and saxophonist, and a breathtaking panorama of the Dubai skyline, adding a touch of magic to your romantic celebration.

Price: Minimum spend starts from Dh1,000 per person.

Call: 04 582 6111

The Big Chill Café

Indulge in a romantic culinary adventure this Valentine’s Day and immerse yourself in the cozy ambiance of the iconic cafe. The warm interiors and vintage movie posters exude a cool and trendy vibe. Bring your loved one to the spacious venue, providing the perfect backdrop for an unforgettable dining experience. The extensive Valentine’s Day menu is a gastronomic delight, featuring heartwarming pastas, delectable desserts, and a showcase of handcrafted cakes, including eggless options.

Highlights include special Valentine’s Day treats like Chocolate and Raspberry Mascarpone Cream Cake, Double Chocolate Decadence, Squeezy Chocolate Mousse Cake, Mississippi Mud Pie, and Chocolate Tiramisu Cake. Beyond the celebrated pasta, risotto and pizza offerings, explore an exquisite range of handcrafted desserts and artisanal ice creams.

Contact: 04 554 7055

The Restaurant, Address Downtown

Treat your beloved in style at the stunning venue, offering a 5-course set menu featuring culinary masterpieces and sweet melodies of a live violinist, promising an enchanting romantic evening with breathtaking views of the iconic Burj Khalifa. The mood is complemented by a box of chocolates and a bottle of bubbly, creating the perfect setting for a memorable Valentine’s celebration.

Price: Dh1,800 per couple

Call: 04 436 8888

Crème

Immerse yourself and your special someone in a symphony of flavours. Taste the desserts, soft serve, and a decadent triple chocolate cookie that would make anyone fall in love. Don’t miss Creme’s special triple chocolate cookie, available from February 8 to 18.

Fi’lia, SLS Dubai Hotel & Residences

The Italian-inspired mood, soothing melodies, the captivating charm of Venice under a starlit sky on the terrace, and decadent Italian dishes are sure to make this an unforgettable evening for you to cherish forever. That is not all; an in-house professional photographer will capture your cherished moments, offering instant vignettes and beautifully crafted professional photographs to cherish.

Price: Indoor - Dh495 per person, a la carte, available with no minimum spend. Terrace - Dh495 per person minimum spend, a la carte available