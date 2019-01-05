5. Learn to do a manicure and pedicure: The feeling of a fresh mani-pedi cannot be explained in words, which is why the first thing a woman does once she gets one is posts a picture of it on Instagram. So, it is with great sadness that I say I need to give up the pricey habit (but not those Instagram posts) in 2019. Every time I shell out Dh150 to get one, I think to myself that I could totally just do this at home. I’ve always been good at applying my own polish, so I just need to nail the steps that come before it. The only investment would be the tools such as cuticle nippers and buffers, and then I’m good to go. I’m sure with the help of everyone’s favourite tutor — YouTube — I’ll be acing my own mani-pedis in no time.