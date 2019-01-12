As a person who hates body creams, I can say with confidence that this product is more than tolerable. This comes down to its funny texture than can be described as fluffy and bouncy, and the fact that it’s not greasy. When applied, it feels thick but sinks into the skin quickly leaving it soft and smelling lovely. After a while, it feels like you’d never applied anything at all, which is great for someone who hates the feeling of most body creams. The floral fragrance is strong but not offensive or cheap-smelling. A tip is to apply very little and keep adding more if needed because the texture is very deceiving. A little goes a long way so the 350g tub I have will probably last me forever. (The cream can be found in a set with a body scrub for Dh269)