The Presage Sharp Edge Series's has a Asanoha motif dial Image Credit: Supplied

Presage represents Seiko’s more upmarket range of mechanical watches and was introduced to the international market only in 2016. Since then Seiko has done enough with the Presage family to keep watch enthusiasts and collectors interested. This year, the Japanese watch brand introduces the Presage Sharp Edged Series, a new family of watches that feature a distinctly designed case and dial.

The one on the right (SPB170) has a rose gold plated case Image Credit: Supplied

The Sharp Edged Series, as the name suggests, is a reference to the case, which has flat surfaces that create sharp angles. The design of the case is very different to the softer profile of existing Presage models. The surfaces of the Sharp Edged series have a hairline brushed finish that contrasts well with the polished surfaces. Though there is no Zaratsu polishing here, the case shape somewhat recalls the design of Grand Seiko cases. It is topped by a sapphire crystal case and is water-resistant to 100 meters.

The case has flat surfaces as opposed to the softer profile of earlier models Image Credit: Supplied

All four watches share some common design traits as far as the case is concerned. The stainless steel case has a special coating that protects it (and the bracelet) from scratches and ensures long-lasting brilliance. Modestly sized at 39.9 mm (width) and 11. 1 mm (thickness), three of the models are paired with matching steel bracelets with a three-fold clasp and push button release. A fourth model (Ref. SPB170) has a rose gold PVD case and is paired with a brown Cordovan leather strap.

As impressive as the case is, it’s the dial that instantly draws the eye. It features an Asanoha pattern, a Japanese design motif based on regular hexagons. This geometric motif resembles a hemp leaf and has been used in Japanese rituals for thousands of years now. The triangle, in the Japanese tradition, denotes protection against evil, and Asanoha, an aggregate of triangles, is meant to convey a meaning of strength and beauty. The dial has facetted indexes and sword-shaped hands that again recall the Grand Seiko style. A date window is placed at 3 o’ clock. Thanks to an abundance of geometric surfaces, the dial sees a subtle gradation of color depending on the direction of the light.

The Ref. SPB165 with a pristine white dial Image Credit: supplied