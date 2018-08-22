Quinoa biryani

Ingredients

Quinoa: 100 gms

Diced Mixed peppers: 80 gms

Chopped 0nions: 40 gms

Diced Cooked Potatoes: 40 gms

Chopped tomatoes: 40 gms

Ginger garlic paste: 10 gms

Biryani masala: ½ tsp

Lemon juice: ½ tsp

Fresh coriander: 30 gms

Oil: 30ml

Coal: 1 piece

Method

Cook the quinoa in vegetable stock on a medium flame till it’s done. Add oil in a pan, sweat the onions; add all the spices and chopped vegetables and cook until tender.

Add the quinoa. Check for seasoning.

Give the quinoa a little dungaar (smoke) by burning the coal and then placing it in a small bowl on top of the quinoa with ghee and garlic. Close with aluminum foil.

Place in a small microwave bowl. Sprinkle some water over it. Heat in the microwave and de-mould on a plate.

Garnish with caramelised onions and coriander.

Quinoa tabbouleh

Ingredients:

Quinoa, rinsed well: 1cup (125gms)

Salt: to taste

Fresh lemon juice: 30ml

Garlic clove, minced: 1

Extra-virgin olive oil: 75ml

Freshly ground black pepper: 3gms

Cucumber: 1

Cherry tomatoes, halved: 30gms

Chopped flat-leaf parsley: 30gms

Chopped fresh mint: 20gms

Scallions, thinly sliced: 10gms

Method

Bring quinoa, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and 1 1/4 cups water to a boil in a medium saucepan over high heat. Reduce heat to medium-low, cover and simmer until quinoa is tender -- about 10 minutes. Remove from heat and let stand, covered, for five minutes. Fluff with a fork.

Meanwhile, whisk lemon juice and garlic in a small bowl. Gradually whisk in olive oil. Season dressing to taste with salt and pepper.

Spread out quinoa on a large rimmed baking sheet; let it cool. Transfer to a large bowl; mix in 1/4 cup dressing.

Add cucumber, tomatoes, herbs, and scallions to bowl with quinoa; toss to coat. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Drizzle remaining dressing over.

Tandoori mushrooms with quinoa

Ingredients:

For marination

Hung curd:- 80 gms

Cream: 20 gms

Salt and pepper: to taste

Cumin powder: 1/4 tsp



Filling:

Quinoa: 60 gms boiled

Cottage cheese grated: 30 gms

Coriander chopped: 1 tbsp. gms

Mushrooms (big enough to be stuffed): 10 pieces

Method:

Marinate the mushrooms and fill the empty stem spaces with the filling.

Bake them in an OTG (Oven Toaster and Griller) for 15-20 mins at 200 degrees Celsius or till the mushrooms are well cooked.

Serve garnished with chopped coriander and ketchup

Quinoa Crusted Podi Spiced Tofu

Ingredients:

Tofu (firm): 250 gms

Quinoa: ¼ cup

Chutney podi: 1 tsp

Chilli powder: ½ tsp.

Salt: to taste

Oil: to grease grill pan

Method

Roughly pound the quinoa or lightly whizz it in the mixer. You don’t want it to be powdered but just slightly broken.

Mix all spices with pounded quinoa.

Coat sliced tofu with spiced quinoa and lightly sauté on a grill pan.

Serve with a lettuce salad.

(Recipes: courtesy India Gate)