Quinoa biryani
Ingredients
Quinoa: 100 gms
Diced Mixed peppers: 80 gms
Chopped 0nions: 40 gms
Diced Cooked Potatoes: 40 gms
Chopped tomatoes: 40 gms
Ginger garlic paste: 10 gms
Biryani masala: ½ tsp
Lemon juice: ½ tsp
Fresh coriander: 30 gms
Oil: 30ml
Coal: 1 piece
Method
Cook the quinoa in vegetable stock on a medium flame till it’s done. Add oil in a pan, sweat the onions; add all the spices and chopped vegetables and cook until tender.
Add the quinoa. Check for seasoning.
Give the quinoa a little dungaar (smoke) by burning the coal and then placing it in a small bowl on top of the quinoa with ghee and garlic. Close with aluminum foil.
Place in a small microwave bowl. Sprinkle some water over it. Heat in the microwave and de-mould on a plate.
Garnish with caramelised onions and coriander.
Quinoa tabbouleh
Ingredients:
Quinoa, rinsed well: 1cup (125gms)
Salt: to taste
Fresh lemon juice: 30ml
Garlic clove, minced: 1
Extra-virgin olive oil: 75ml
Freshly ground black pepper: 3gms
Cucumber: 1
Cherry tomatoes, halved: 30gms
Chopped flat-leaf parsley: 30gms
Chopped fresh mint: 20gms
Scallions, thinly sliced: 10gms
Method
Bring quinoa, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and 1 1/4 cups water to a boil in a medium saucepan over high heat. Reduce heat to medium-low, cover and simmer until quinoa is tender -- about 10 minutes. Remove from heat and let stand, covered, for five minutes. Fluff with a fork.
Meanwhile, whisk lemon juice and garlic in a small bowl. Gradually whisk in olive oil. Season dressing to taste with salt and pepper.
Spread out quinoa on a large rimmed baking sheet; let it cool. Transfer to a large bowl; mix in 1/4 cup dressing.
Add cucumber, tomatoes, herbs, and scallions to bowl with quinoa; toss to coat. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Drizzle remaining dressing over.
Tandoori mushrooms with quinoa
Ingredients:
For marination
Hung curd:- 80 gms
Cream: 20 gms
Salt and pepper: to taste
Cumin powder: 1/4 tsp
Filling:
Quinoa: 60 gms boiled
Cottage cheese grated: 30 gms
Coriander chopped: 1 tbsp. gms
Mushrooms (big enough to be stuffed): 10 pieces
Method:
Marinate the mushrooms and fill the empty stem spaces with the filling.
Bake them in an OTG (Oven Toaster and Griller) for 15-20 mins at 200 degrees Celsius or till the mushrooms are well cooked.
Serve garnished with chopped coriander and ketchup
Quinoa Crusted Podi Spiced Tofu
Ingredients:
Tofu (firm): 250 gms
Quinoa: ¼ cup
Chutney podi: 1 tsp
Chilli powder: ½ tsp.
Salt: to taste
Oil: to grease grill pan
Method
Roughly pound the quinoa or lightly whizz it in the mixer. You don’t want it to be powdered but just slightly broken.
Mix all spices with pounded quinoa.
Coat sliced tofu with spiced quinoa and lightly sauté on a grill pan.
Serve with a lettuce salad.
(Recipes: courtesy India Gate)