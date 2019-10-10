GN Focus looks at how the system of alternative medicine works

In conversation with Dr Raji Chandran, Homeopathy Practitioner, Medstar

What is the exact mode of action for homeopathic medicines?

Homeopathy is a natural system of healing that cures by stimulating the body’s own healing mechanism. The age-old principle of Similia similibus curentur is applied. Remedies are sourced from vegetables, minerals or the animal kingdom, proved and prepared under the strictest protocols.

How does this practice differ from conventional medicines (allopathic treatment)?

The differences are essentially in the principle or laws applied to treat a person.

Homeopathic medicines can be given to any healthy persons, and their therapeutic effectiveness and harmlessness are verified. Hence the claim of being the medicine sans side effects. Here, only the minimum doses are used to treat a condition, while the treatment is strictly individualised and holistic and not just organ specific. This practice aims at removing the susceptibility to diseases and prevent complications.

Constitutional homeopathy is the answer to the need of proactive medicine in today’s world. Analysing each individual holistically, evaluating all the symptoms related to their emotion, general desires and aversions, special senses, functionals and eliminations, past history, familial hereditary inheritances and presenting complaints, a constitutional remedy is chosen and prescribed. It will remove the person’s morbid susceptibilities and improve their immunity. - Dr Raji Chandran, Homeopathy Practitioner, Medstar

Is it safe to opt for a homeopathic treatment if the patient is on other medication?

A homeopathic physician can guide the patient on how to adjust his medications when they start on homeopathic treatment. Most of the medications do not have interactions with other medicines as their sphere of action is different.

What is constitutional homeopathy?

What are some of the common concerns of people when they come to see you at Medstar?

I see both acute and chronic ailments in the clinic. Acute complaints are typical of the climatic conditions prevalent here. Upper and lower respiratory tract infections, eruptive and non-eruptive viral infections, urinary tract infection (UTI) and gastroenteritis are some of the common concerns in the UAE.