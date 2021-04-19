Keeping a healthy scalp in Ramadan is as important as taking care of the rest of your body

During Ramadan, people work on their spirituality and health, so why not on one’s natural beauty as well? Ramadan offers a chance to keep your body and skin healthy.

“Just like the body requires daily nutrition, your hair also requires regular nourishment,” says Ramesh Hem Chandar, Senior Product Manager, Dabur International. “One has to take extra care of one’s hair during this month by regularly applying amla-infused hair oils that have a high source of vitamins and antioxidants, such Dabur Amla Hair Oil. This ensures your hair is adequately nourished from its roots, while keeping your hair health in check.”

Scalp care is becoming the new skin care, and hydrating after fasting can rejuvenate the skin and scalp. “Natural and fresh vitamin C foods will also help in maintaining healthy skin and hair,” says Merhi Rima, Product Manager, Vatika Hair Oils and Hammam Zaith. “Following a hair care regimen with Vatika Natural products such as the enriched hair oil range, Hammam Zaith and Vatika Natural Shampoo and conditioners range with natural active ingredients such as almond and olive will help replenish the natural oils in the scalp.”

Natural products

Modern day consumers show interest in what’s going into their hair products. “With so many choices available in the market and at attractive prices, trust becomes the main factor based on which consumers make their choice,” explains Chandar. “This trust is built on factors such as ingredients used, effectiveness and results. Products with natural ingredients are gaining traction as these are age-old, trusted remedies. The Dabur Amla Haircare range has won the people’s trust over generations through its effectiveness in addressing hair woes and providing complete nourishment to the hair.”

Eco-friendly trends

Haircare industry estimates suggest the category size is $100 billion and growing at 4 per cent year-on-year. “Consumer trends indicate that natural hair products with “no nasty” and eco-friendly ingredients are gaining traction,” says Rima. “Scalp-care products, hair treatments solutions for thinning hair, and sustainably produced hair products are the other trends.”