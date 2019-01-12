At night, I switch to the Marc Jacobs mascara. The make-up artist Hung Vanngo told me about it. I’ve learned the most from him and from Nina Park. Nina has taught me that if I have an early press day and look terrible, do a lip. She’ll look at my face and say, ‘Uhhh, OK, let’s do a lip on you!’ With an eye look, you can still look tired and droopy. A bright lip colour is lifting, and honestly, it’s easy.