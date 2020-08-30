H. Moser & Cie's new Streamliner Centre Seconds is a watch you need to know more about.

H. Moser Streamliner Centre Seconds with a "Matrix Green" dial Image Credit: Supplied

The luxury steel sports watch with an integrated bracelet has been a category of keen interest for a lot of watchmakers in recent times. This far the battle cage has been dominated by two models that were conceived in the 1970's - Patek Philippe's Nautilus model and Audemars Piguet's Royak Oak. H. Moser & Cie, a sprightly independent Swiss watchmaking brand best known for their minimalist design, produced a stunning contender in the hotly-contested luxury steel sports watch category when it unveiled the Streamliner Flyback Chronograph earlier this year.

The lines of the case extend to the integrated steel bracelet Image Credit: Supplied

The name of this collection is a nod to the Streamliner, the first high-speed trains from the 1920’s and 30’s whose rounded, aerodynamic curves inspired the case design. The family now welcomes a new addition with the launch of a simpler timepiece with the brand’s characteristic fumé, or gradient, style dial. Meet the new Streamliner Centre Seconds.

The Streamliner Centre Seconds is the second watch of the new family Image Credit: Supplied

The lines of the now-familiar cushion-shaped case extend to the integrated steel bracelet, which curves to follow the shape of the wrist. All the links are articulated and feature a gentle wave combining a vertical brushed finish with polished surfaces. It is secured by a folding clasp with three steel blades, engraved with the Moser logo. The case is 40 mm in diameter and water-resistant to 120 metres. Ergonomically-designed, the case has alternating brushed and polished surfaces and is topped by a slightly domed sapphire.

Unlike the first Streamliner model that featured a grey dial, the new Centre Seconds has Moser’s signature fumé finish in an electric new colour called Matrix Green. Depending on the light, the palette of shades range from olive green to red gold. Instead of the more conventional Super-Luminova inserts, the Streamliner’s hands have inserts made of Globolight, a ceramic-based luminous material.

The watch is powered by the self-winding HMC 200 movement Image Credit: Supplied