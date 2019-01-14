The commercial, part of Pantene Japan’s #HairWeGo campaign, encourages people to celebrate their unique hair and be who they want to be. It tells the story of Chanco’s hair story from birth, with the positive message of embracing one’s individuality. Baby Chanco also stars in a video on Pantene’s YouTube channel. Titled ‘The Hairy Tale’, an animated chronicle of the baby’s life, shows how her hair has changed Chanco’s life. She will also appear in a series of advertisements and videos for the brand.