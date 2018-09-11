IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

Judging by the influence of Mars, which moves to accent your way of living and working, and your daily routine, actually on your birthday, change is in the air. You may already have had some in mind, but it’s as likely events or your own decision to rethink things will lead to taking a very different approach to activities you’ve regarded as stable, if not fixed. Once, that was true. But now a new world of ideas, opportunities and activities is opening up to you.

Aries March 20 – April 19

Somebody seems determined to impose their ideas on you or, worse, make decisions that aren’t anybody’s business but yours. Instead of getting angry, ask them to explain the origin of their views. What you learn will both be fascinating and, better yet, lead to discussions as informative as they are productive.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

Obviously, the idea of rethinking certain arrangements you’ve worked long and hard to organise isn’t appealing. But with every passing day, it’s increasingly clear that what made sense only a short while ago won’t now and could, in the future, actually hold things back. The sooner you begin that review, the better.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

If ever there was a time to question your facts, even those you’re sure of, it’s now. True, Mercury’s retrograde cycle ended nearly a month ago. Still, you and the rest of the world are dealing with fallout from that, plus the shakeups triggered by three eclipses. The more flexible your thinking, the better.

Cancer June 21 – July 21

Being a sensitive water sign, your heart goes out to those who’re struggling. At the moment, however, you won’t necessarily be able to give them a hand. That’s because in many cases, it’s essential the individual in question determine the problem’s origin and nature, then figure out the solution based on what they’ve learnt.

Leo July 22 – August 22

It’s not that you’re trying to hide anything, as much as you know discussions involving certain complex issues are bound to take time. What’s more, not everybody knows all the facts. This isn’t fair to them, and needs to be dealt with soon. Knowing that, how about tackling them today?

Virgo August 23 – September 22

At the moment, it’s not what you say that matters but those facts, concerns or issues you don’t mention. You may think they’re unimportant or you’re simply avoiding them. Whatever the case, the key to a range of issues lies in the discussions that will result from raising these, however unimportant they seem.

Libra September 23 – October 22

Having sidestepped potentially upsetting issues for ages, and as a result having managed to avoid dramas, you’re hoping to put these matters behind you. But things aren’t quite that simple. These may be shifting but they’ll remain a nuisance until you make your views clear, and discuss them frankly with those who’re likely to object.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

The last thing you’re in the mood to do is reveal what you regard as personal facts to somebody you barely know. However, you’re not alone in dealing with the current sudden changes, and often you’ll connect with others who’re facing the same confusion. Be open about the matters in question, but nothing more.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 20

Discovering that somebody who you’d assumed would back you up suddenly has questions, is as annoying as it is unsettling. Yet it’s also forcing you to conduct a timely review of arrangements you regarded as well-organised. Once, they were. But recent changes mean you’ll need to substantially rethink, if not entirely reassess.

Capricorn December 21 – January 19

It’s rare that a Capricorn will announce a plan or arrangement involving others without having at least checked out the facts. Yet with things moving so swiftly, you’ve no choice but to reveal your plans and ideas, even if you’re unsure they’ll work out. Ironically, sudden and welcome offers will appear from nowhere.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

In mid-July, Mars moved from Aquarius into the most sensitive and strategic portion of your chart, triggering a cycle of questioning. You learnt a lot, but often under challenging circumstances. Now that Mars is back in your sign, until mid-November, you’ll finally be able to turn those insights into action.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

As you well know, you sometimes expect too much of yourself and can, at times, be overly critical. Yet, for the moment that tendency has retreated, to the extent you feel ready to address issues with individuals who, otherwise, you find intimidating. Not only will you know what to say, you’ll enjoy it.