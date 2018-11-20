IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY
Sudden changes are nothing new. But those that throw either longstanding arrangements or hard won plans into disarray is another matter and, initially, could seem a disaster. Actually, these are breakthroughs, also they won’t be recognisable as that until you’re well into the process of exploring your options and learning from the resulting encounters and experiences. This is no time for caution or a measured reaction. The more enthusiastic your response, the more you’ll benefit.
Aries March 20 – April 19
Yes, if you take a recent, sudden yet very appealing offer, it will slow your pace. It also means sharing credit for achievements with those who made the offer, which you’re not happy about. While that’s understandable, review your priorities and you’ll realise the only possible response is to say “yes”.
Taurus April 20 – May 20
After a period of unsettling but ultimately informative twists and turns, life is a little less complicated. However, that by no means suggests that plans will proceed as anticipated. It’s just that where, previously, the unexpected wasn’t necessarily welcome, the odds are good you’ll be more than pleased with what’s coming your way.
Gemini May 21 – June 20
In the past you’ve allowed what began as modest differences to flower into more serious dramas, mostly because you were enjoying the lively exchange of ideas. Tempting as it is to indulge in that now, with so much in transition, those minor misunderstandings could turn serious. For now, play it cool.
Cancer June 21 – July 21
Despite it being your ruler, the recent Full Moon seemed to sneak up on you. With so much going on over the past few weeks, that’s no surprise. So now, take a day or so to reflect on those events and, even more, on your mood. Once that’s done, you can then move on.
Leo July 22 – August 22
As a fire sign, you don’t mind last minute changes. But as somebody who tries to fit a lot into your life, and as a result, each day, those changes can be annoying. On the other hand, what’s arisen is so rare, and so special that you’d never even think of complaining.
Virgo August 23 – September 22
Many Virgo correct others and tidy up the messes they make automatically, that is, without even noticing they’re doing it. While most appreciate your efforts, some take them personally, and could view them as a criticism. This isn’t easy to discuss, but the resulting insights will more than justify the effort required.
Libra September 23 – October 22
Often, issues are best dealt with in a single, frank discussion. But now, it’s the reverse. What’s more, you’re in the run up to Friday’s Full Moon, which brings all such matters to a head anyway. Begin exploring these now, point by point, and by then those concerns will be well in hand.
Scorpio October 23 – November 21
You’re capable of great charm, and so easily convince even those who’ve little interest to get involved in certain of your ideas, plans or ventures. Yet you’re now tangling with somebody who doesn’t listen and who, therefore, aggravates you to the extent you try to outtalk them. Consider this carefully. It won’t work.
Sagittarius November 22 – December 20
Standing your ground for what, or who, you believe in comes second nature to you, as a Sagittarius. However, certain recent, and unexpectedly demanding, events taught you to choose your battles. Powerful as your feelings are about one particular matter, consider carefully the time it would take and what your efforts would achieve.
Capricorn December 21 – January 19
Everybody dreams of that life-changing event, whether it’s a sudden offer or a thrilling encounter with somebody very special. Judging by the current planetary setup, if situations of this nature haven’t come your way, they’re about to. Your challenge? Resisting the temptation to be cautious and, instead, plunging in with enthusiasm.
Aquarius January 20 – February 17
While you’re not a control freak, you often end up organising others’ plans along with your own, simply because it makes life easier for everybody. Now, however, the nature of certain situations requires that you back off entirely. While you may not like what’s organised, you’ve no choice in the matter.
Pisces February 18 – March 19
For ages you’ve been exploring new ideas, but nothing has worked. However, because the current Full Moon is forcing everybody to be attentive to certain issues in exactly such matters, the time has come to speak out. Discuss this with others first, and together you should be able to find a way forward.