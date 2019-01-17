When it comes to interiors, this style is best described as a mix of Scandinavian and Japanese sensibilities. Think minimalist design with a rustic edge. To achieve this look, employ uneven finishes. This could be done as easily as buying an old furniture piece and scrapping the top layer of paint or varnish to explore the aged wood or buy a vintage leather chaise longue for a corner by the window. For a more dramatic effect, instead of wallpaper, clad the bedroom’s accent wall with a rough stone finish.