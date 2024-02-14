In February, millions celebrate Valentine’s Day. Gifts of affection are exchanged with tokens, chocolates, and fragrant flowers to mark this day, February 14, represented by hearts.

But how do we really take good care of our own heart? There’s no single answer. Rather, experts point to a raft of deliberate actions and choices that are critically important for our heart health.

In an exclusive interview with Gulf News, renowned cardiologist Dr. Ernst von Schwarz, author of “The Secrets of Immortality”, gave reminders of a few practical steps.

5 top tips for heart health

Dr Schwarz suggests the following simple tips for heart health:

Avoid toxins, the main ones are smoking and sugar. Adopt a healthy Mediterranean-type diet for the cardiovascular system. Exercise regularly, meaning five times per week at a minimum of 30 minutes per day of moderate-intensity exercise. Allocate appropriate time to rest, meditate, or pray in order to wind down and give mind, soul, and body time to recuperate from the daily stress. Stop wasting time on social media or electronic devices, and instead use this time in nature and silence.

Dr. Schwarz, a famed heart transplant and triple-board certified cardiologist, is an expert in his field, having published over 150 scientific articles in international peer-reviewed journals, several book chapters, and books in cardiology.

He has also gone viral when he announced how during this decade, stem cells will extend human life to 120 years. He shared longevity tips – and even gave insights into how celebrities are extending their lifespan and beauty. He has gained prominence for announcing that people will live to 120 within the next decade – and another 30 years longer by the middle of the century.

Beyond heart transplants

Beyond heart transplants, a major part of his practice is a “new secret revolution” where he is routinely using stem cell jabs to fend off the aging process on famous stars and it has quietly become the new normal in Hollywood.

Dr. Schwarz is a triple board-certified internist, cardiologist, and heart transplant cardiologist at Cedars Sinai Medical Center, the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, and the Heart Institute of the Southern California Hospital.

He also serves as the director of cardiology and director of the Heart Institute of the Southern California Hospital in Los Angeles.

Regenerative therapy

As a clinical cardiologist and scientist, he is specialised in advanced heart failure, coronary artery disease, and cardio protection, among others. Prof Schwarz, 63, is also one of the pioneering thought leaders in modern future technologies, including stem cell therapies for chronic diseases for the heart and other organs.

Regenerative therapy using stem cells is the game changer for the whole concept of medicine, shifting the paradigm from reactive to regenerative medicine.

ADVANCES IN STEM CELLS Dr. Schwarz believes that rapid advances in stem cells mean living and even working far beyond current expectations is entirely within humanity’s grasp and that 120 will be normal by the end of the century.



“We have the means in our hands to use the knowledge acquired from basic research laboratories to translational medicine to fight especially age-related degeneration, which otherwise leads to weakness, frailty, immobility, and death,” he told Gulf News.

In his explosive new book The Secrets of Immortality, the doctor peels back the curtain to reveal the new progressive advances in medicine to extend life and will share the advances to obtain biological and digital immortality.

Bold prediction

