International Modern Hospital (IMH) in Dubai has once again demonstrated its unwavering commitment to providing exceptional healthcare services, as it recently saved the life of a 68-year-old Russian tourist who suffered a severe heart attack while visiting the city.
The patient, a Russian-speaking lady, arrived at the emergency department of IMH at midnight,with complaints of severe chest pain. Upon evaluation, her Electrocardiogram (ECG) revealed the alarming signs of an Acute Anterior Wall ST Elevation Myocardial Infarction, commonly known as a severe heart attack.
Understanding the urgency of the situation, the highly skilled medical team at IMH, led by Interventional Cardiologist Dr. Upendra J. Shah, immediately sprang into action. With precision and efficiency, the patient was swiftly transported to the Cathlab for emergency Coronary Angiography.
The results of the Coronary Angiogram were concerning, showing a complete blockage (100% occlusion) of the Left Anterior Descending artery, a critical blood vessel supplying the heart. Without delay, Dr. Shah performed an emergency Coronary Angioplasty, using a drug-eluting stent to restore blood flow to the affected artery.
Following the successful intervention, the patient was transferred to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for further monitoring and specialized care. Remarkably, within just three days of her admission, the patient was discharged from the hospital, free from chest pain and able to walk comfortably.
One of the most remarkable aspects of this case was the effective communication despite the language barrier. Despite being Russian-speaking, the patient and her relatives were provided with clear explanations regarding the diagnosis, treatment options, and prognosis. Their satisfaction with the timely treatment and compassionate care received at IMH underscores the hospital's commitment to patient-centered healthcare delivery.
The International Modern Hospital continues to distinguish itself as a leading healthcare institution in the region, renowned for its state-of-the-art facilities, world-class medical expertise, and patient-centric approach. This latest success story further solidifies IMH's reputation as a beacon of excellence in healthcare, dedicated to saving lives and enhancing the well-being of patients from all walks of life.