Abu Dhabi: A UAE-based healthcare group has invited applications from parents of children seeking free heart surgeries under an initiative to celebrate Indian businessman Yusuff Ali' s five decades in the country.
The initiative titled “Golden Heart” was announced by Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, founder and chairman of Burjeel Holdings, and son-in-law of Yusuffali, chairman of Lulu Group International, on the New Year’s Day, a day after the latter marked 50 years of arriving in the UAE. Dr Shamsheer is married to Dr Shabeena Yusuffali, the eldest daughter of Yusuffali and the vice chairperson of VPS Healthcare. He is carrying out the philanthropic initiative through his family office in VPS Healthcare.
Fifty children from conflict zones and underprivileged backgrounds born with heart diseases will get free life-saving heart surgeries under the Golden Heart initiative paying tributes to Yusuffali’s extraordinary life and his unwavering dedication to philanthropy, he had announced.
On Wednesday, VPS Healthcare invited applications from parents of deserving children with congenital heart diseases.
“Parents are invited to submit their applications and the necessary documentation to hope@vpshealth.com,” the group said in a statement.
“The required documents include the child’s medical report and contact details. The surgeries will be conducted in specialised hospitals under the umbrella of Burjeel Holdings, spanning the UAE and Oman, as well as Dr Shamsheer’s hospitals in India,” it said.
The initiative aims to support those from conflict zones and underprivileged backgrounds, acknowledging the financial challenges faced by many families dealing with these critical health issues, it added.