Organisers promise new challenges and more mud-soaked obstacles at this year’s event, set up at the Mina Al Arab. There will be four course: Tough Mudder 5k (with 13 obstacles), Tough Mudder Classic (with 25 obstacles on a 10km route), Mini Mudder (a 1.6km route for those aged 7 to 13) and Tougher Mudder, which will run on the Tough Mudder Classic but will be timed.