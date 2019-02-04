Obstacle course challenge Tough Mudder will return to the UAE on March 1, and will be held for the first time in Ras Al Khaimah.
Organisers promise new challenges and more mud-soaked obstacles at this year’s event, set up at the Mina Al Arab. There will be four course: Tough Mudder 5k (with 13 obstacles), Tough Mudder Classic (with 25 obstacles on a 10km route), Mini Mudder (a 1.6km route for those aged 7 to 13) and Tougher Mudder, which will run on the Tough Mudder Classic but will be timed.
Classic obstacles this year will be joined by new challenges such as Black Widow (a series of 30-feet long elevated tightropes suspended over water) and Leap of Faith (a 6-feet water-filled gap).
Tickets prices, starting at Dh150 for the Mini Mudder, are available online.