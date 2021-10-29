Metrofitt Image Credit: Supplied

The lack of physical activity is the leading cause of worldwide disease and death, according to the World Health Organization. Factors that affect how often an individual is active every day range from lack of suitable space and money to a lack of time and inconvenience. Making fitness accessible to everyone, while still providing premium equipment and resources, METROFITT is a fitness club with branches in Dubai and Abu Dhabi with membership rates at Dh199 per month or more affordable options on short term memberships.

Research finds that, globally, one in four adults is not active enough. With 30 minutes of activity recommended every day, members can choose how to spend their 30 minutes with METROFITT’s selection of free GX classes (adult, kids, and group classes), world-class strength machines, Sweat and Power Zones with specialised equipment.

METROFITT’s branches also have on-site personal trainers and Wi-Fi to either Instagram your post-workout glow or stream your favourite show as you work up a sweat. Linking mental fitness to physical fitness, all its branches have an electric atmosphere that gears up members for a power-packed workout.

METROFITT partners with global brands like LesMills and Matrix; that blend top technology and the hottest beats for a workout that always hits the spot.

It’s GX classes feature classic and modern classes from Zumba and Pilates to Body Pump, Swing Yoga, and (coming soon) JUMPFITT and pound class.

“We first opened our doors in 2017, and have a collective experience of 75 years in the fitness and leisure sector. We make prioritising your health easy, exciting, and affordable,” says Nitesh, founder of METROFITT. “Our concept of high value and affordable price point was designed to give the UAE residents and citizens a world class environment like the rest of the world.”

METROFITT has four gyms in Dubai, one in Abu Dhabi, and has recently opened two new clubs in Al Ghurair Centre and Beach Park Plaza, Jumeirah Street. Its other branches are in Dubai Airport Free Zone (DAFZA), City Towers 2 on Sheikh Zayed Road, and Bawabat Al Sharq Mall in Abu Dhabi.

Members get 24/7 access to its branches in DAFZA and Sheikh Zayed Road club, equipped with world-class training equipment and a full range of GX classes with renowned fitness experts.

METROFITT’s members are given a passport that grants them access to all its branches in the UAE.