Image Credit: iStockphoto

In this earthly realm of existence we forget the spark that exists within us. And in this forgetfulness, we feel separated from self and others. This separation manifests as low vibration feelings, when we succumb to emotions such as anger, resentment, bitterness, jealousy, depression etc.

In meditation, when we focus on our heart, we attempt to minimise this separation. That is, “normalise the inner state,” says well-known meditator Kamlesh Patel, endearingly referred as Daaji.

In normalising the inner state, we learn to deal with the inner chaos, which is, separation. It is separation that makes one run for, or cling to, external stimulus constantly.

In the book ‘The Heartfulness Way’, Daaji explains that so long as our search remains external and we remain preoccupied with acquiring and consuming things, merging with inner presence will elude us.

‘Divinity is already within us, but we do not recognise it or feel it. We haven’t developed the inner senses yet to perceive things on a subtle level,’ explains Daaji who encourages heartfulness meditation in Middle East region free of charge.

In meditation, as we practice and get in touch with our inner core, the need for external clinging diminishes, emotions stabilise and the larger purpose of life reveals itself. It then becomes a matter of choice how we respond to a difficult circumstance such as poor health or a financial loss or a trying relationship.

Expanding Awareness

When we expand our consciousness, we start knowing the true nature of things. This is true starting from day to day interactions. When something upsets us, then in the expanded state, we can question things from a broader perspective, without getting embroiled into the situation itself, as an observer. This begets clarity. And pulls one away from the victimised state.

For example, if you speak rudely to a colleague, know that something is amiss in your state of wellness. So, be an observer and ask yourself: why am I being harsh with my colleague? What is going on inside of me to be harsh/rude (separation)? What am I thinking? What other emotions am I triggering in me? How am I feeling? How is my body feeling? How am I acting? Would I act or react any different if I were centred in my heart space?

Emotions that feed survival-based thoughts such as competition, fear, insecurity, anxiety, aggression etc are all separation. This high-range Beta state of mind consumes a lot of energy making one chronically fatigued, anxious or insomniac, feeding a powerless, hopeless feeling.

When external circumstances dictate your behaviour, it is a manifestation of internal weak state of self. It is, therefore, a call to work on self, that is limiting your true divine nature.

In meditation, we gradually start moving from Beta to Theta state- a state that allows towards movement towards union, transforming separation. This is especially true of heart-focused meditation. “So, as we meditate and move from Beta to Alpha and gradually to Theta state, one is able to experience inner peace and love in the heart, dissolving separation and enabling union with life,” further explain Dubai-based meditators, the couple Yogi George Stanboulieh and Mathilde Lumiere.

The connection between heart, brain, emotion and stress is being widely acknowledged. The research of HeartMath Institute states that one of the hormones that the heart produces, is oxytocin, which is also known as the ‘love’ or ‘bonding hormone’.

The couple train meditators on building up unconditional love through their weekly heart resonance meditation held at Ascension Platforms.

The heart generates the largest electromagnetic field in the body. “When the heart is in love and peaceful state, i.e. in a coherent state, positive signals are generated in the body that allows shift and healing, for self and others,” adds Yogi.

Love, balance and benevolence is our natural state of being. Moving away from these innate attributes causes feelings of separation. When we meditate and bring the mind, body and soul in coherence, build the unconditional love of the heart and share it, we experience a blissful union.