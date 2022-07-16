The previous column about ‘The Last Thought’ brings me to share more about the significance of the thoughts we choose to hold. Thought-energy is subtle, yet it is a dynamic living force, it is conscious. It curates the internal state of being.

Beliefs about thought-energy

The thought-currents produce ripples within. Our internal state is agitated when unhelpful influences from outside hold greater sway. As thoughts arise, emotional states of different hues are experienced. Does it mean we have to ride the emotional waves? Does it mean we have no control over our thoughts?

Here is a quiz to assess the belief-system about the thought-energy itself. You may answer with ‘yes’ (holds true for me) or ‘no’ (is a false notion for me) and refer to the score below.

1. I am consciously aware of the thought-content that I think.

2. I have no say over my thoughts, they come and go automatically.

3. I know I can choose my thoughts.

4. I can’t change all my thoughts.

5. I can change my thoughts.

6. It is possible to control my thoughts.

7. I take responsibility of thoughts I think.

8. Others influence my thoughts

Know that thoughts have a shelf-life, they dissolve when attention is not paid. When any thought is attended to, it grows deeper roots. Consciously be aware of the thought-content that pervades the being and what you are doing with it. In taking responsibility of thoughts, one actually says, ‘I am ready to own-up to my actions’. A thought is a mental action. Thoughts are dormant/potential seeds of physical actions too. One can change thoughts and change their actions, that is, karma.

1. I can say that I live my daily life with dissipated thoughts.

2. Every day, I make a conscious choice of thoughts that I will hold.

3. As I change my thoughts, my emotional state changes.

4. It is not possible to think positive in a negative situation.

5. I am aware of the sensations that my thoughts generate in my body and mind.

6. My thoughts determine how I experience my day.

7. My thoughts do not determine how I experience my day.

8. I create my life through thoughts I choose to think constantly.

An unfocused mind wanders aimlessly from thought to thought. Dissipated thoughts keep one’s energy fragmented and fatigued. A focused thought yields. As thought moves, circumstances move. For circumstances to ease up, thoughts must ease up first. For example, one must think of wellness so that the body gets the message of wellness and responds to it. One must first abide in thought streams such as, ‘I can handle uncertainty’, to dissolve anxiety about future or ‘I can handle whatever comes up.’ An applied thought ought to be sustained with faith and action. Is it possible to extract positives in a (seemingly) negative situation? Yes. It requires a calm approach to see the higher truths. In my ‘Thought Therapy’ sessions, I share perspectives on the higher spiritual aspects.

1. I am willing to transform my thoughts.

2. It is not possible to transform a thought .

3. I am at peace with my thoughts.

4. I see the truth about my thoughts.

5. I can’t think positively about myself.

6. I can’t think positively about others.

7. At my will, I can develop self-encouraging thoughts.

8. I want to, but not willing to, generate new thoughts cancelling the current loop.

A yes/true in the vicinity of 14 and a no/false in 10, will make working with thoughts easy.

Many thoughts generate many ripples keeping the mind like a disturbed pond. Emotional spikes are high. Can thought-ripples be reduced? Yes. Reduce external engagements, pause in inner awareness and peace will have a chance to shine forth.