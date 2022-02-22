Are you tired of over-priced meal plans that are complicated and bland in taste? Fitlab has grown to fill that gap, offering healthy food that is both flavourful and affordable.
Fitlab is a calorie-controlled meal plan provider for those who want to eat healthy and stay on track during their busy lives. It delivers fresh, healthy, and flavourful meals directly to doorsteps across the UAE. Its vision is to help the community get motivated and inspired to eat nutrient dense food. No more complicated meal plans and extreme nutritional advice with bland taste. Instead, Fitlab promotes simple meals that are flavourful and affordable.
The Fitlab team works hard to ensure every meal its chefs prepares is made from high-quality ingredients. The meals are fully cooked and ready to eat as is. With its subscription, users no longer have to worry about cooking or meal prepping for the week. Simply let Fitlab know your food preferences and leave the rest to its team. Users can also customise a meal plan, allowing one to pick from over 50 healthy meals from the current menu. This includes Balanced, Low Carb, Vegetarian or Gluten Free meal options, as well as salads, snacks and juices. The menu rotates monthly, therefore there is always something new to try.
Fitlab’s prices are competitive, with flexible plans that meet any budget. Choose a preferred time of delivery, and the meals will arrive at one’s doorstep, ready to eat.