CHRISTMAS
Coffee Island UAE
Offer: For just Dh33 each guests can enjoy Christmas coffee specials paired with a Christmas croissant. And, buy-one-get-one-free on these signature drinks: latte, cappuccino, flat white and americano. Don’t forget to drop your name or business card in the box for a chance to win one of three Christmas hampers, worth Dh250 each.
www.coffeeisland.ae/en/
Ikigai Resto + Bar
When: December 24, 7pm to 10pm
What: Sharing style Japanese set menu and free flowing festive beverages for Dh199 for soft beverages, Dh350 for house beverages and Dh450 for sparkling beverages.
Call 04 550 8114
Cordelia, The St. Regis, The Palm
When: December 24, 6pm to 11pm
Offer: Savour the festive flavours of all your Christmas favourites for Dh325 including soft beverages, Dh425 including house beverages, and Dh170 per child between 6-12 years old (children below 6 years old dine complimentary).
Call 04 218 0000
Cafe Belge, The Ritz Carlton DIFC
When: December 24, 7pm to 11.30pm
Offer: Welcome the Christmas festivities in the grand style and elegance of the 1920s in Café Belge with a delightful three-course set menu including delectable appetisers, main courses and desserts. Price is Dh295 for a three-course set menu.
Call 04 372 2323
Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Deira Creek
When: December 24, 7pm
Offer: Enjoy a family friendly brunch and celebrate in style at the Creek Terrace. Usher in Christmas with live music and a visit from Santa for just Dh115 for children, Dh245 with soft beverages, Dh295 with other beverages and Dh325 with sparkling beverages.
When: December 25, 12.30pm
Get ready to feast like the man in the red suit. The family-friendly super brunch will be full of cheer with over ten cuisines to choose from, traditional festive favourites and a visit from Santa for just Dh115 for children, Dh245 with soft beverages, Dh295 with other beverages and Dh325 with sparkling beverages.
For all dining reservations email booking.diningdubaicreek@radissonblu.com.
For more information visit www.radissonhotels.com/en-us/hotels/radisson-blu-dubai-deira-creek
Fogueira Dubai & Sama Lounge, Delta Hotels by Marriott Jumeirah Beach
When: December 25, 12.30pm to 4pm
Offer: The Latin-inspired restaurant will be showcasing live food and cocktail stations spread across the two venues, and music from a live band and DJ. Price is Dh299 per person with soft drinks, Dh399 per person with free-flowing beverages for three hours.
Call 050 189 6214
Pascal Tepper,Four Points by Sheraton Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai
When: December 25
Offer: Continue the merriment with a fabulous festive brunch, including a live turkey carving station and array of exquisite desserts. Price is Dh169 including free-flowing soft beverages, Dh249 including free-flowing other beverages and 50% discounts for kids aged 6-11 years old.
Call 056 414 2213
Yalumba, Le Méridien
When: December 25, 1pm-4pm
Offer: Packages start at Dh295 for soft beverages with an optional pint of hops. For Dh495 merrymakers can indulge in the grape and house beverages package, and for Dh750 they can expect all that along with some bubbly. Yalumba caters to all with their kids aged 6-12 package at only Dh115.
Call 04 702 2455
Waves Restaurant, C Central Resort The Palm
When: December 24, 7pm to 10.30pm
Offer: If you’re looking for the best festive fun and party vibe this Christmas, look no further. Price is Dh199 per person inclusive of water and one soft beverage and Dh299 per person inclusive of three hours of free-flowing beverages.
When: December 25, from 12.30pm to 4pm
Offer: A mouthwatering open buffet, carving stations including a traditional Christmas turkey, live cooking stations, and much more await you at the festive Christmas Day brunch. Price is Dh199 per person inclusive of water and one soft beverage and Dh299 per person inclusive of three hours of free-flowing beverages.
Call 04 873 5500
NEW YEAR
Bosporus Restaurant
When: December 31
Offer: Prices start at Dh500 per person. There are VIP offers and tables available with separate seating and full view of the Burj Khalifa starting at Dh1,800 per person.
For reservations, call Dubai 04 380 8090, Abu Dhabi 02 575 5777
Bab Al Mansour
When: December 31
Offer: The dinner menu for the celebratory evening will be à la carte with a minimum spend of Dh399 indoors and Dh499 outside per person.
For reservations, call 04 350 9440
Radisson Blu Dubai Deira Creek
When: December 31, 8.30pm
Offer: Enjoy views of the Burj Khalifa from creek view terrace and soak in Dubai old and new. Expect live entertainment and food from award winning chefs for just Dh195 for children, Dh425 with soft beverages, Dh475 with other beverages and Dh575 with sparkling beverages.
When: January 1, 12.30pm
Offer: Welcome 2022 with a super start at the family friendly supper brunch. With over 10 cuisines to choose from, it’s bound to be a hit with the family. Pay just Dh115 for children, Dh245 with soft beverages, Dh295 with other beverages and Dh325 with sparling beverages.
For dining reservations email booking.diningdubaicreek@radissonblu.com
For more information visit www.radissonhotels.com/en-us/hotels/radisson-blu-dubai-deira-creek
Ewaan Restaurant in Palace Downtown
When: December 31, 7pm to 1pm
Offer: Expect a night of glamour and style, a luxury buffet, unlimited food and drinks, and the most magnificent show of the year — the Burj Khalifa fireworks. Pay Dh2,300 per person inclusive of soft beverages and Dh2,800 per person inclusive of premium bubbly and house beverages for outdoor seating. Dh1,850 per person inclusive of soft beverages and Dh2,050 per person inclusive of premium bubbly and house beverages for indoor seating. Dh1,150 per child with outdoor seating and Dh925 per child with indoor seating for children (aged 6-11 years). Kids aged below 5 years dine complimentary. Kids aged 6-11 dine with a 50% discount.
Call 04 4287961 or email dineatpalacedowntown@adresshotels.com.
Vanitas, Palazzo Versace
When: December 31, 7pm to 11pm
Offer: Make it a night to remember with this sophisticated year-end celebration marked by Italian flair. Expect a splendid festive 5-course set menu. Price is Dh1,599 per person for food only, Dh1,699 per person with soft beverages, Dh1,899 per person with selective beverages, Dh2,199 per person with selective beverages and sparkling beverages.
For reservations, email dining@palazzoversace.ae or call 04 556 8805
Matagi, Raffles The Palm Dubai
When: December 31, 7pm to 1am
Offer: Priced at Dh3,000 per person including soft drinks and Dh3,800 including premium beverage selection as well as Dh500 for children aged 6-12. Children below 6 eat free.
Call 04 248 8888