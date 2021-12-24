Savour the season with places to go to on Christmas and New Year

Enjoy a family friendly brunch at Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Deira Creek Image Credit: Supplied

CHRISTMAS

Coffee Island UAE

Offer: For just Dh33 each guests can enjoy Christmas coffee specials paired with a Christmas croissant. And, buy-one-get-one-free on these signature drinks: latte, cappuccino, flat white and americano. Don’t forget to drop your name or business card in the box for a chance to win one of three Christmas hampers, worth Dh250 each.

www.coffeeisland.ae/en/

Ikigai Resto + Bar

When: December 24, 7pm to 10pm

What: Sharing style Japanese set menu and free flowing festive beverages for Dh199 for soft beverages, Dh350 for house beverages and Dh450 for sparkling beverages.

Call 04 550 8114

Cordelia, The St. Regis, The Palm

When: December 24, 6pm to 11pm

Offer: Savour the festive flavours of all your Christmas favourites for Dh325 including soft beverages, Dh425 including house beverages, and Dh170 per child between 6-12 years old (children below 6 years old dine complimentary).

Call 04 218 0000

Cafe Belge, The Ritz Carlton DIFC

When: December 24, 7pm to 11.30pm

Offer: Welcome the Christmas festivities in the grand style and elegance of the 1920s in Café Belge with a delightful three-course set menu including delectable appetisers, main courses and desserts. Price is Dh295 for a three-course set menu.

Call 04 372 2323

Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Deira Creek

When: December 24, 7pm

Offer: Enjoy a family friendly brunch and celebrate in style at the Creek Terrace. Usher in Christmas with live music and a visit from Santa for just Dh115 for children, Dh245 with soft beverages, Dh295 with other beverages and Dh325 with sparkling beverages.

When: December 25, 12.30pm

Get ready to feast like the man in the red suit. The family-friendly super brunch will be full of cheer with over ten cuisines to choose from, traditional festive favourites and a visit from Santa for just Dh115 for children, Dh245 with soft beverages, Dh295 with other beverages and Dh325 with sparkling beverages.

For all dining reservations email booking.diningdubaicreek@radissonblu.com.

For more information visit www.radissonhotels.com/en-us/hotels/radisson-blu-dubai-deira-creek

Fogueira Dubai & Sama Lounge, Delta Hotels by Marriott Jumeirah Beach

When: December 25, 12.30pm to 4pm

Offer: The Latin-inspired restaurant will be showcasing live food and cocktail stations spread across the two venues, and music from a live band and DJ. Price is Dh299 per person with soft drinks, Dh399 per person with free-flowing beverages for three hours.

Call 050 189 6214

Pascal Tepper,Four Points by Sheraton Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai

When: December 25

Offer: Continue the merriment with a fabulous festive brunch, including a live turkey carving station and array of exquisite desserts. Price is Dh169 including free-flowing soft beverages, Dh249 including free-flowing other beverages and 50% discounts for kids aged 6-11 years old.

Call 056 414 2213

Yalumba, Le Méridien

When: December 25, 1pm-4pm

Offer: Packages start at Dh295 for soft beverages with an optional pint of hops. For Dh495 merrymakers can indulge in the grape and house beverages package, and for Dh750 they can expect all that along with some bubbly. Yalumba caters to all with their kids aged 6-12 package at only Dh115.

Call 04 702 2455

Waves Restaurant, C Central Resort The Palm

When: December 24, 7pm to 10.30pm

Offer: If you’re looking for the best festive fun and party vibe this Christmas, look no further. Price is Dh199 per person inclusive of water and one soft beverage and Dh299 per person inclusive of three hours of free-flowing beverages.

When: December 25, from 12.30pm to 4pm

Offer: A mouthwatering open buffet, carving stations including a traditional Christmas turkey, live cooking stations, and much more await you at the festive Christmas Day brunch. Price is Dh199 per person inclusive of water and one soft beverage and Dh299 per person inclusive of three hours of free-flowing beverages.

Call 04 873 5500

NEW YEAR

Bosporus Restaurant

When: December 31

Offer: Prices start at Dh500 per person. There are VIP offers and tables available with separate seating and full view of the Burj Khalifa starting at Dh1,800 per person.

For reservations, call Dubai 04 380 8090, Abu Dhabi 02 575 5777

Bab Al Mansour

When: December 31

Offer: The dinner menu for the celebratory evening will be à la carte with a minimum spend of Dh399 indoors and Dh499 outside per person.

For reservations, call 04 350 9440

Radisson Blu Dubai Deira Creek

When: December 31, 8.30pm

Offer: Enjoy views of the Burj Khalifa from creek view terrace and soak in Dubai old and new. Expect live entertainment and food from award winning chefs for just Dh195 for children, Dh425 with soft beverages, Dh475 with other beverages and Dh575 with sparkling beverages.

When: January 1, 12.30pm

Offer: Welcome 2022 with a super start at the family friendly supper brunch. With over 10 cuisines to choose from, it’s bound to be a hit with the family. Pay just Dh115 for children, Dh245 with soft beverages, Dh295 with other beverages and Dh325 with sparling beverages.

For dining reservations email booking.diningdubaicreek@radissonblu.com

For more information visit www.radissonhotels.com/en-us/hotels/radisson-blu-dubai-deira-creek

Ewaan Restaurant in Palace Downtown

When: December 31, 7pm to 1pm

Offer: Expect a night of glamour and style, a luxury buffet, unlimited food and drinks, and the most magnificent show of the year — the Burj Khalifa fireworks. Pay Dh2,300 per person inclusive of soft beverages and Dh2,800 per person inclusive of premium bubbly and house beverages for outdoor seating. Dh1,850 per person inclusive of soft beverages and Dh2,050 per person inclusive of premium bubbly and house beverages for indoor seating. Dh1,150 per child with outdoor seating and Dh925 per child with indoor seating for children (aged 6-11 years). Kids aged below 5 years dine complimentary. Kids aged 6-11 dine with a 50% discount.

Call 04 4287961 or email dineatpalacedowntown@adresshotels.com.

Vanitas, Palazzo Versace

When: December 31, 7pm to 11pm

Offer: Make it a night to remember with this sophisticated year-end celebration marked by Italian flair. Expect a splendid festive 5-course set menu. Price is Dh1,599 per person for food only, Dh1,699 per person with soft beverages, Dh1,899 per person with selective beverages, Dh2,199 per person with selective beverages and sparkling beverages.

For reservations, email dining@palazzoversace.ae or call 04 556 8805

Matagi, Raffles The Palm Dubai

When: December 31, 7pm to 1am

Offer: Priced at Dh3,000 per person including soft drinks and Dh3,800 including premium beverage selection as well as Dh500 for children aged 6-12. Children below 6 eat free.