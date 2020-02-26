Visitors can to find their ‘ultimate modeling fantasy’ within the 21,000-square-foot

Tyra Banks

Tyra Banks’ modeling utopia is finally coming to fruition.

The beauty theme park ModelLand, first announced last year, is slated to open in Santa Monica on May 1. And tickets are now on sale.

“I am excited to bring ModelLand to my hometown in LA after dreaming about it for so many years,” Banks wrote in a statement to The Times Tuesday. “I always loved discovering unique and barrier breaking talent on ‘America’s Next Top Model’ and I wanted to give that same love to everyone, so I created a physical space to do that.”

ModelLand’s website describes the park as “the first of its kind experiential attraction that will emulate a fantasy version of the modeling world with state-of-the-art interactive entertainment where beauty, fantasy, tech, theatre, retail and an eating extravaganza collide.”

Eager visitors can expect to find their “ultimate modeling fantasy” within the 21,000-square-foot, multilevel theme park in Santa Monica Place, the open-air shopping centre located just blocks from the pier. The attraction’s title shares the same name as the young-adult novel Banks published in 2011 based on her life.

The ‘America’s Next Top Model’ host has been working on the project for 10 years with funding from investors in Santa Monica and beyond.Her vision for ModelLand was inspired by the happiest place on earth.

“I’m inspired by Walt Disney. He created a legacy brand and destination that exists beyond his time on earth and continues to delight people of all ages through fantasy and story,” Banks wrote on the park’s website.

Her mission, she wrote, is to “bring modeling to the masses.

“I want to redefine what a model and modeling means. It ain’t just about having a contract with a top modeling agency. And it’s not just being an Instamodel with tons of followers. I want to make people everywhere feel more beautiful and powerful than they ever believed possible,” she continued.

But empowerment and beauty will come at a price. General access tickets, excluding additional fees, start at $39 (Dh143.23) for children and $59 for adults.

The ‘Fantascene Photoshoot’ option costs $549 and includes a photo shoot, treats, hair styling, wardrobe change and more.