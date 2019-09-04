The new collection marks the debut of her accessories line

Models wearing designs by Payal Singhal. Image Credit: Supplied

Indian designer Payal Singhal will bring her latest autumn-winter collection at a special showcase at The Rack by Kachins in Dubai on September 20 and 21.

The collection, called PS 20, is also the designer’s celebration of her 20 years in the industry. Known for her contemporary reimagination of Indian bridal and evening wear since her launch in 1999, Singhal’s collection also marks the debut of her accessories line of totes, fanny packs and belt bags.

“I’ve gone back to my real passion of pushing the envelope with freewheeling creations with this line. Since it celebrates 20 years of my brand, I decided to forgo all the formulas and take risks. Design is the hero of the collection,” she says.