Indian Bollywood singers, actors Shibani Dandekar (L) and Farhan Akhtar (R) present a creation by designer Payal Singhal at Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Winter Festive 2019 in Mumbai on August 21, 2019. - XGTY / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE / AFP / Sujit Jaiswal / XGTY / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE Image Credit: AFP

Lakme Fashion Week continued its love affair with Bollywood with Farhan Akhtar and Lisa Haydon turning showstoppers. Here’s what went down on day two of the event.

Payal Singhal

Ace designer Payal Singhal celebrated 20 years in the fashion industry as she showcased her latest collection titled PS20 on Day 2 of the 2019 winter-festive edition of the Lakme Fashion Week.

Models presents creations by designer Payal Singhal at the Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Winter Festive 2019 in Mumbai on August 21, 2019. - XGTY / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE / AFP / Sujit Jaiswal / XGTY / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE Image Credit: AFP

Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar were the showstoppers for the designer, who stepped into the industry with her debut show at the Lakme Fashion Week, which also celebrates 20 years.

“I kind of grew on the runway. Lakme Fashion Week and I complete 20 years together. We have grown together. It’s very nostalgic for me,” Singhal said.

A model presents creations by designer Payal Singhal at the Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Winter Festive 2019 in Mumbai on August 21, 2019. - XGTY / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE / AFP / Sujit Jaiswal / XGTY / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE Image Credit: AFP

Her collection drew inspiration from gypsies and bohemia. Modern as well as boho silhouettes, rendered in fabrics like georgette, organza, tulle and crepe, made the collection apt for day functions and destination weddings.

“This collection is made not keeping in mind the buyers or clientele. Designers have certain formulas but I didn’t want to follow that,” Singhal said. “The collection is all about art and craft. Gypsies and bohemia are great themes to bring together my 20 years in the industry as my brand resonates the same.”

A model presents creations by designer Payal Singhal at the Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Winter Festive 2019 in Mumbai on August 21, 2019. - XGTY / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE / AFP / Sujit Jaiswal / XGTY / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE Image Credit: AFP

The designer has kept the collection very playful with the use of boho silhouettes and a lot of pop colours apart from chalky whites and ecru, pastels like periwinkle blue and pale rose and black.

There has been extensive use of frayed tassels, sequins and embroideries in a mix of thread work, cutwork jaalis, leather embroidery, applique and patchwork to create 3D textures on the jacket cholis, lehenga salwars, bomber jackets and deconstructed blazers, drop crotch pants, cropped skirts and saris that comprised the collection.

The show also marked the debut of #PSAccessories with a line of totes, fanny packs, belt bags and wristlets.

Amit Aggarwal

Bollywood Lisa Haydon presents a creation by designer Amit Aggrawal at Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Winter Festive 2019 in Mumbai on August 21, 2019. - XGTY / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE / AFP / Sujit Jaiswal / XGTY / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE Image Credit: AFP

Designer Amit Aggarwal launched his luxury pret collection called Flux at the Lakme Fashion Week winter-festive 2019 with cricketer Hardik Pandya and actress Lisa Haydon walking the ramp as showstoppers.

Aggarwal, who is known for engineering recycled products in the garments he designs, has this time tied up with R-Elan — Reliance Industries’ textile arm — to create the grandeur pieces in fluid, free flowing fabrics.

Mumbai: Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya walks the ramp showcasing a creation by designer Amit Aggarwal at the Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW) Winter Festive 2019, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Aug 21, 2019. (PTI Photo)(PTI8_22_2019_000031B) Image Credit: PTI

The designer has used recycled polymer strips to add structure to the gowns, dresses and skirts that comprised the collection. Sheer wraps, exaggerated sleeves, power shoulders and billowing skirts were the highlight of the show. There was used of techniques like as plisse, fine draping and three-dimensional embroideries that added texture of the pieces.

Use of electric colours, shiny metallic shades of silver, blue, purple and green, hues of emerald, petrol, neutrals like gold, blush and ivory made the collection pop up.

Speaking about his collection, Aggarwal said: “The entire collection is about free flow. The fabric had a such a large plethora of different colourations... It never really stopped inspiring me. Going ahead and creating 100 more looks.”